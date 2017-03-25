C Karl-Anthony Towns was the focus after a spat late in the game with Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau. Towns had 25 points and 13 rebounds before sitting out the final 1:23 of overtime after he and Thibodeau had a heated exchange during a timeout. Thibodeau immediately benched Towns. "I just didn't like his defense," Thibodeau said. Towns said Thibodeau never gave him a reason for the benching, but it was clear the Timberwolves' leading scorer wasn't pleased. However, he took the high road. "Like I said, you move on and we've got a game tomorrow in Portland. You just move on," said Towns, who converted 11 of 19 shots from the field and had four assists.