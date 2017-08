F/C Karl-Anthony Towns scored 34 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help lift the Timberwolves to a one-point win. Minnesota shot 49.4 percent from the floor and overcame an eight-point halftime deficit.

PG Ricky Rubio contributed 11 points and 16 assists Monday.

F Andrew Wiggins added 29 points to help lift the Timberwolves to a one-point win. Minnesota shot 49.4 percent from the floor and overcame an eight-point halftime deficit.