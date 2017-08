F/C Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 points and 16 boards in a loss to Portland. Towns has averaged 27.6 points and shot 61.2 percent in the past 11 games.

F Andrew Wiggins scored 36 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a loss to Portland. Wiggins was 5 for 5 with 11 points in the first four minutes. Wiggins had 21 points as Minnesota carried a 61-53 lead into intermission.