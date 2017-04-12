C Karl-Anthony Towns passed Kevin Love for the most points in a single season in franchise history. Towns has 2,033 points this season. Love finished with 2,010 in 2013-14. Kevin Garnett is third on the list with 1,987 points in 2003-04.

G Ricky Rubio contributed 14 points and 10 assists in the Wolves' loss to the Thunder on Tuesday.

F Andrew Wiggins' 3-point attempt at the buzzer missed the mark, and the Wolves lost 100-98 to the Thunder on Tuesday. Wiggins finished with 18 points. He is one of only five NBA players who have appeared in each of their team's games this season.