Preview: Timberwolves at Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have risen to prominence in the weak Eastern Conference on the strength of one of the league’s top defenses. That unit will face a significant test Friday night as the Raptors entertain the Minnesota Timberwolves. Toronto rallied from a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit but ultimately fell short in an 88-83 loss to Boston on Wednesday, while the Timberwolves come in looking to bounce back from consecutive losses to San Antonio and Sacramento.

The Raptors enter Friday’s action allowing the third-fewest points in the league — a development that should bode well for a team that faces the league’s easiest remaining schedule as it relates to opposition won-lost record. Toronto is the only team in the Atlantic Division with a winning record, and one of only four East teams with a positive point differential. Minnesota ranks second in the NBA at 107.1 points per game, but has had trouble on the defensive end.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN (Minnesota), TSN (Toronto)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (18-20): Minnesota was expected to contend for a playoff spot, but while the offense has been remarkably efficient, defensive meltdowns have prevented the Timberwolves from taking the next step toward respectability. “We’ve got to face fact that we’re a .500 team,” head coach Rick Adelman told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “Right now we’re below .500. I told them (Thursday) that if you think you’re a playoff team why don’t you just forget it, because you haven’t proven that you are.”

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (19-18): Toronto looks more like a playoff team with each passing game — even when it ends in a loss. The Raptors did well to wipe out most of an 18-point second-half lead, limiting the Celtics to 15 fourth-quarter points and ultimately falling short only due to a terrible performance from the free-throw line (12-for-25). Toronto is in the midst of a stretch that will see it play seven consecutive games against teams with sub-.500 records — and it has performed well to date, going 3-1.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Toronto has won four straight meetings, holding Minnesota under 100 points three times over that span.

2. Timberwolves PF Kevin Love averages 16.4 points and 10 rebounds in seven career games versus the Raptors.

3. Minnesota is 11-5 against the East.

PREDICTION: Raptors 104, Timberwolves 101