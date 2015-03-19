DeRozan, Raptors grind out win vs. Timberwolves

TORONTO -- On a night when DeMar DeRozan struggled to get shots to drop, the guard relied on his other assets in helping the Toronto Raptors to a 105-100 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

DeRozan shot just 4 of 14 from the field, but went 12 for 12 from the free-throw line to go along with seven rebounds, four assists and a team-high 21 points.

“It really don’t bother me now like it used to,” said DeRozan of his shooting troubles. “When I used to miss shots, I used to get frustrated, but now I know I can do other things. Trying to get steals, trying to get rebounds, move the ball. That helps a lot. Then I always like getting to the free throw line.”

The Raptors (41-27) won seven straight meetings with Minnesota (14-53), 19 of 20 and 11 straight at home. The Timberwolves have not won in Toronto since Jan. 21, 2004.

With the Raptors up 91-81 and 8:58 remaining in the fourth, Minnesota cut the lead to 98-96 following jump shot from T-Wolves forward Chase Budinger. Toronto responded with a 7-2 surge finished off by a 3-pointer from guard Greivis Vasquez pushing the lead to seven and securing the win.

Raptors forward Terrence Ross added 15 points while center Jonas Valanciunas had 15 points and 15 rebounds.

”I was more concerned with how we started the game,“ said Raptors coach Dwane Casey. ”They outworked us in the beginning and we waited until the second quarter. That’s the disease of the NBA right now.

Related Coverage Preview: Timberwolves at Raptors

“You watch all these games now and these so-called favorite teams try to come out and coast and you can’t do that in this league. Especially when you’re fighting for home court advantage (in the playoffs).”

The T-Wolves have now dropped 10 of their last 11.

Minnesota guard Kevin Martin had a game-high 37 points and seven rebounds while forward Budinger added 19 points and eight rebounds.

“He is unbelievable,” said acting Wolves’ coach, Sam Mitchell of Martin. “I thought Chase was great. I thought the ball moved. Coach has been on them to move the ball, set good screens, playing together and they did that.”

Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins finished with 15 points. The 20-year-old is the 15th Canadian to appear in a regular season game in Toronto. Only Jamaal Magloire has scored more than 10 points (16 points in 2000).

“It felt welcoming,” said Wiggins of the player introductions pre-game. “It is home for me and I always love playing in Toronto, always love playing where I‘m from. Even though we didn’t win the game, I still feel appreciated and I had fun.”

Toronto lost guard Kyle Lowry to a back contusion at 4:59 of the third quarter. Lowry finished the night with nine points, six assists and three rebounds.

“It was one of those things where he hit the floor and tweaked his back,” said Casey. “We have to see where he’s at tomorrow. We’ve got some guys nicked up right now.”

In the absence of Lowry, forward Patrick Patterson and Vasquez stepped up off the bench. Patterson finished with 15 points while Vasquez had 11 points and five assists.

The two teams were tied 54-54 at the break.

Minnesota used a 12-5 surge over five-and-a-half minute span of the second quarter to pull ahead 50-48 with 2:15 remaining in the second quarter.

Raptors guard Lou Williams and Vasquez hit 3-pointers to get the Raptors on top before Budinger even the score with a second remaining. Budinger finished the half with nine points and five rebounds.

Raptors center Tyler Hansborough left the game with 7:03 remaining in the second quarter due to a left hip contusion. He did not return.

Patterson had a team-high 10 points at recess while DeRozan had nine and Lowry finished with seven.

Wiggins ran into foul trouble early and was limited to just 7:53 of action in the first half scoring six points and two assists.

Martin had a game-high 18 points helping Minnesota to a 32-31 lead after one quarter. The 18 points are the most by any Raptors’ opponent in one quarter this season.

Valanciunas had seven rebounds in nine minutes of work during the first quarter, but did not see the floor in the second quarter.

NOTES: Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper was in attendance to watch Ontario native Andrew Wiggins’ first game in Canada. ... Raptors F/G Terrence Ross (back) was active. ... Timberwolves G Ricky Rubio (ankle) returned to action after missing two games. ... Timberwolves F Anthony Bennett, a Toronto native, missed his 13th game due to a sprained right ankle. ... Minnesota coach Flip Saunders left the club to be with his ailing father in Cleveland.