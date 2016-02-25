Raptors pull away late to defeat Timberwolves

TORONTO -- The Toronto Raptors feel their time has arrived.

The young and talented Minnesota Timberwolves feel their time will come soon.

The difference showed in the final quarter on Wednesday night, when the Raptors broke open a tight game on crucial 3-pointers by All-Star guards DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry and pulled away to a 114-105 victory over the Timberwolves.

“There’s two All-Stars in the back court for those guys,” Timberwolves coach Sam Mitchell said. “And they played like it in the second half. It took their best effort to defeat us tonight and that’s all you can ask for is that your opponents have to play a heck of a game to beat you and they did.”

DeRozan led the scoring with 31 points, 18 in the second half. Lowry scored 21 points, 12 in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer that put Toronto into a 104-101 lead with 3.26 to play.

“I don’t know that the run (13-4) was but it was pretty significant after it was 101-101,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said. “We can’t wait to get kicked in the teeth like that to get going. It was a gutsy win. We found a way to win defensively and DeMar DeRozan made some big plays down the stretch.”

Reserve guard Corey Joseph scored 18 points and center Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Raptors. Reserve center Bismack Biyombo had 11 rebounds and six points.

Forward Andrew Wiggins, a Toronto native, scored 26 points for Minnesota.

Forward Gorgui Dieng added 21 points with eight rebounds, center Karl-Anthony Towns had 16 and reserve forward Shabazz Muhammad contributed 10 points for the Timberwolves. Minnesota guard Ricky Rubio had 12 points and 12 assists.

“We’re getting better every game,” Dieng said. “There are a lot of games like tonight where we are going to say we could have won.”

Minnesota defeated Toronto on Feb. 10 at home. “It’s 1-1, they got us this time, we got them the time before, that’s the way it is,” said Wiggins, who was held to two points in the fourth quarter.

“We executed, we got the stops we needed to,” DeRozan said. “We got buckets when we needed to but they fought extremely hard. Nothing came easy.”

Wiggins feels the Timberwolves have a promising future. “We’re a very young team and we have great vets who are showing the way and leading us,” he said. “It’s very special.”

The Raptors led by three points at the half and one point after the third quarter before going ahead by nine early in the fourth quarter. The Timberwolves fought back to tie the game at 101 with 3:48 to play on a dunk by guard Zach LaVine.

Lowry’s 3-pointer put the Raptors back in front. Minnesota turned the ball over with 2:09 to play on a 24-second violation and DeRozan came back to make a 3-pointer for a six-point Toronto lead with 1:51 left.

Lowry hit another 3-pointer with 53.9 seconds left to increase the lead to seven. DeRozan’s 3-pointer got the lead up to eight with 28 seconds to play.

The Timberwolves (18-40) led by as many as nine points in the first quarter before the Raptors finished the quarter on an 8-0 run to lead 37-28 lead.

The Raptors (38-18) opened up by 12 points early in the second quarter before Wiggins hit a 3-pointer and a hit a step back jumper to tie it with 54 seconds left. Joseph closed the first half with a 3-pointer and the Raptors led 61-58.

The Timberwolves scored the first nine points of the second half capped by a 3-pointer by forward Tayshaun Prince.

The Raptors had regained a four-point lead when their reserve forward Terrence Ross was ejected when he was assessed a double technical foul after a personal-foul call with 1:48 to play in the third quarter. Ross had nine points.

The outburst by Ross surprised his teammates.

“I was shocked just as much as everybody else,” said reserve forward Patrick Patterson. “I‘m like is this the same guy I sit in the locker room with?”

Casey was not happy about the outburst and talked to Ross. “It’s not very smart, he knows better,” Casey said.

Guard Tyus Jones made both technical free throws and Wiggins put in a layup to tie the game.

The Raptors led 87-86 after the third quarter.

Lowry made a driving layup with 7:03 to play in the game to give the Raptors a 97-90 lead. The lead reached nine before the Timberwolves came back to tie the game on LaVine’s dunk.

NOTES: The Timberwolves announced Tuesday that C Nikola Pekovic will be out indefinitely. Pekovic underwent a debridement and repair of his right Achilles’ tendon on April 8, 2015, and returned to play 12 games from Jan. 6 to Jan. 31. He has soreness in the heel but is expected to return at 100 percent. ... When Toronto G Kyle Lowry posted his eighth career triple-double on Monday in the win over the New York Knicks, it was his sixth for the Raptors, a franchise record. ... The Timberwolves overcame an 18-point deficit to defeat the Raptors 117-112 on Feb. 10. ... The Raptors, who are in second place in the Eastern Conference, will be home to the first-place Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. ... The Timberwolves play the middle game of a three-game trip against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday.