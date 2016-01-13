Preview: Timberwolves at Rockets

The Houston Rockets look to extend their winning streak to a season-high five games when they entertain the struggling Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. The Rockets had previously lost four in a row while allowing 116.5 points per game before turning things around on that end of the court, averaging 94.8 against during their streak.

Houston guard James Harden, who trails only Stephen Curry of Golden State in the league scoring race, recorded 25 points in the 107-91 victory over Memphis on Tuesday. The Rockets should have point guard Ty Lawson back in the lineup after a three-game suspension when they take on the Timberwolves, who have dropped seven consecutive outings and 11 of 12 after Tuesday’s 101-96 setback against Oklahoma City. Last season’s Rookie of the Year Andrew Wiggins leads Minnesota in scoring and has produced 26 points per game over the past three. The Timberwolves have played better on the road (7-10) than on their home court (5-17).

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), ROOT (Houston)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (12-27): Guard Zach LaVine scored 21 points on Tuesday, matching the amount he totaled over the previous seven contests, and drained three 3-pointers along with grabbing nine rebounds. Forward Shabazz Muhammad has also raised his level of play while scoring at least 20 in three of his past five contests and averaging 16 over a seven-game span. Center Nikola Pekovic was rested Tuesday after playing his first three games of the season following Achilles surgery, and is expected back against Houston.

ABOUT THE ROCKETS (20-19): Houston has forced 18 turnovers per game during its winning streak and climbed into a more comfortable position in the Western Conference, moving within a half game of Memphis for sixth. Harden has been a consistent force and center Dwight Howard has contributed six consecutive double-doubles, averaging 21.2 points and 14.2 rebounds in that span. Forward Trevor Ariza, who had a season-high 24 points against Indiana on Sunday, has drained 45.8 percent of his 3-point attempts the last nine games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Rockets have won four straight meetings with the Timberwolves and eight of the last nine.

2. Minnesota rookie C Karl-Anthony Towns notched his 18th double-double Tuesday with 14 points and 10 boards.

3. Houston F Terrence Jones scored 20 points Tuesday – his most since pouring in 23 in consecutive games Nov. 13-14.

PREDICTION: Rockets 110, Timberwolves 96