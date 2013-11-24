(Updated: UPDATING Houston’s turnover total)

Rockets 112, Timberwolves 101: Aaron Brooks scored a season-high 26 points off the bench to help Houston to its fourth straight home win.

Brooks, who entered having scored 28 points all season, hit 6-of-7 3-pointers as the Rockets made a season-high 17 shots in 31 attempts from beyond the arc. Jeremy Lin scored 19 points, Terrence Jones had 18 and Patrick Beverley 17.

Kevin Love led the Timberwolves with 27 points and 15 rebounds. Corey Brewer added 22 points for Minnesota, which has lost four straight road games.

Houston raced to a 14-2 lead and took a 55-42 advantage into halftime on Lin’s 3-pointer at the buzzer. Jones had a layup and a dunk to highlight a 6-0 burst to begin the third before the Timberwolves crawled closer and got within 82-74 entering the fourth.

Omri Casspi, Lin and Brooks each hit a 3-pointer in the first 90 seconds of the final quarter as the Rockets stretched their advantage out to 91-74. Brooks’ final make from long range with just over seven minutes remaining made it 97-83 and the hosts cruised from there.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Rockets SG James Harden sat with a foot injury and is expected to also miss Monday’s game at Memphis. ... Minnesota had 10 turnovers while Houston had 24. ... Houston C Dwight Howard recorded 11 points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots.