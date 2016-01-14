Rockets win fifth straight game

HOUSTON -- The Houston Rockets had blitzed opponents with their 3-point shooting during the four-game winning streak they carried into Wednesday night, yet when their perimeter shots bricked repeatedly the Rockets found a way, perhaps the clearest indication of growth.

Behind timely defensive moxie, the Rockets preserved their winning streak and set the stage for an intriguing showdown on Friday with a 107-104 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves at Toyota Center.

Houston guard James Harden and center Dwight Howard recorded double-doubles while reserve forward Terrence Jones delivered a second consecutive strong effort as the Rockets (21-19) claimed their fifth consecutive win with Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland on tap.

Harden reached 10,000 career points via a free throw with 7:11 remaining and paired 27 points with 11 assists. Howard added 15 points and 10 rebounds, recording 13 points and eight boards in the second half. Jones had 16 points and grabbed nine boards in 34 minutes.

It was on defensive where the Rockets made their mark late, limiting Minnesota (12-28) to one field goal over the final four minutes. After shooting 50 for 122 (40.9 percent) on 3s during the streak, the Rockets hit just 7 of 30 treys against the Timberwolves. Their defense was vital.

“We missed a couple 3s that we usually make. We could have easily let down,” Harden said. “(Rockets forward) Trevor (Ariza) did a great job on (Timberwolves guard Andrew) Wiggins, just battling him. We just picked up our intensity a little and that was the difference.”

Wiggins scored 18 of his game-high 28 points in the second half, while veteran guard Kevin Martin added 22 points off the bench, 10 in the fourth quarter. Wiggins and Martin were the only Timberwolves (12-28) to score baskets inside the final five minutes of action, with rookie forward Karl-Anthony Towns (12 points, 16 rebounds) converting a floater at the 5:00 mark for Minnesota, which has lost eight straight.

Wiggins was irrepressible in the third quarter, pouring in 11 points on five shot attempts to drag the Timberwolves back from a double-digit deficit. He got a boost from veteran forward Tayshaun Prince, who drilled three jumpers in a two-minute span after a scoreless first half.

Wiggins opened the third quarter with two free throws before scoring on a rim attack through a foul. He drilled a 3, added two more free throws and nailed a jumper off a screen that pulled Minnesota to within 76-71 at the 4:05 mark. Minnesota bridged the final two periods with a 9-1 run to reclaim the lead at 83-82, its first since the end of the first quarter.

“We shot the ball well,” Wiggins said. “It wasn’t really our offense when it came down to it. They killed us in transition and we turned over the ball a lot (21 turnovers).”

Houston seized control with transition baskets. Behind reserve forward Corey Brewer, the Rockets recorded 14 of their 20 fast-break points in the second quarter and pushed to an 11-point lead when Harden converted a transition layup with 6:08 left in the half.

“Every time we turned the ball over they got a layup or dunk,” Minnesota coach Sam Mitchell said. “Where those turnovers come from, I don’t know. There were things that we just don’t normally do, trying to make passes that just weren’t there.”

Martin helped Minnesota shoot its way back from that deficit, scoring 10 points in the second quarter to help cut the margin to one point. But the Rockets kept uncovering contributors, mainly off the bench, with Jones leading a four-man unit that combined to score 35 points.

“We’ve got depth on this team,” Rockets interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff said.

NOTES: Rockets G Patrick Beverley was not with the team because of a family health matter. He had made 24 consecutive starts, with Houston going 15-9 during that stretch. Veteran G Jason Terry started in place of Beverley as the Rockets utilized their 13th different starting lineup this season. ... Timberwolves F Kevin Garnett sat out the second night of a back-to-back games after logging nine scoreless minutes against the Thunder on Tuesday night. Minnesota C Nikola Pekovic, out against Oklahoma City, played his fourth game on a minutes restriction as he continues his comeback from a right Achilles injury. ... Rockets G Ty Lawson returned from a three-game suspension resulting from his arrest in California last year for driving under the influence of alcohol.