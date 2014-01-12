Preview: Timberwolves at Spurs

Kevin Love took the unusual step of calling out his teammates publicly after a tough loss and the tactic seemed to work - at least for one night. The Timberwolves will try to carry that momentum to a second straight triumph when they visit the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday. Love was upset that certain reserves did not join the huddle or encourage teammates down the stretch of a 104-103 loss to Phoenix on Wednesday but had no complaints after trouncing Charlotte on Friday.

The 119-92 victory over the Bobcats brought Minnesota back to .500 at 18-18, and it will take its ninth shot at going above the even mark. The Spurs will try to make it 0-9 as they aim for a fourth straight win despite Manu Ginobili (hamstring) and Tiago Splitter (shoulder) dealing with injuries. San Antonio won six of its last seven games to take over the top record in the Western Conference and overcame 42 points from Love to post a 117-110 home victory over the Timberwolves on Dec. 13.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Southwest (San Antonio)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (18-18): Love recorded 19 points and 14 rebounds Friday before sitting on the end of the bench and watching the second unit he had chastised earlier close out the win. J.J. Barea was one of the targets of Love’s comments and he ended up with seven points and five assists against the Bobcats. “You just got to stay with it,” Barea told reporters. “It’s a long season. You’ve got to keep getting better. We’re going to have a chance. You gotta take advantage.”

ABOUT THE SPURS (28-8): Ginobili could be ready to go Sunday, though San Antonio did not have much need for the veteran swingman while crushing Dallas 112-90 on Wednesday. The Spurs are averaging 111.4 points in their last seven games and got 17 points off the bench from Marco Belinelli out of Ginobili’s usual spot Wednesday. Tim Duncan is on a roll with three straight double-doubles and is averaging 19.7 points and 13.7 rebounds during that stretch while Splitter has been out of the lineup for the last two.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Timberwolves snapped a 16-game losing streak in San Antonio in the regular-season finale last year, but fell short of two straight despite Love going 8-of-9 from 3-point range in the Dec. 13 meeting.

2. Love has been held to less than 20 points in two straight games after hitting the mark in 14 in a row.

3. San Antonio and Minnesota had a scheduled game in Mexico City on Dec. 4 postponed when smoke from a damaged generator outside filled the arena. It will be made up April 8 in Minneapolis.

PREDICTION: Spurs 108, Timberwolves 105