Preview: Timberwolves at Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs have been off since a crushing loss to one of the best teams in the league on Thursday. The Spurs will try to take out their frustrations when they return to the court to face the Western Conference-worst Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. San Antonio had a chance to put away the Cleveland Cavaliers but star forward Kawhi Leonard missed two free throws in the closing seconds, giving Kyrie Irving and the Cavaliers enough room to escape.

San Antonio did a fine job of forcing Irving into tough shots but could not keep the star guard from putting up 20 of his 57 points in the final minute of regulation and overtime in the 128-125 loss. The Spurs have had a much easier time in three games against Minnesota this season, winning each by an average of 22 points, and they are winners of six of their last seven games. The Timberwolves are trying to avoid being swept on a four-game road trip after falling at the Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix and Oklahoma City.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Southwest (San Antonio)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (14-50): Minnesota could be missing three starters in Ricky Rubio (ankle), Kevin Garnett (knee) and Nikola Pekovic (ankle) on Sunday, opening up more shots for the likes of Kevin Martin and Andrew Wiggins. Wiggins is slumping on the road trip with an average of 13.3 points on 14-of-38 shooting after scoring at least 18 points in seven of the previous eight games. Gorgui Dieng put up 21 points and 14 rebounds at Oklahoma City on Friday and will get the nod at starting center again if Pekovic can’t go.

ABOUT THE SPURS (40-24): Leonard was at the line with San Antonio up three in the final seconds but missed both free throws, overshadowing an otherwise productive night that included 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. The San Diego State product is averaging 22.7 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last six games and has hit at least 50 percent of his shots in five of those contests. San Antonio is also benefiting from a rejuvenated Tony Parker, who has gone for at least 23 points in each of the last four games while topping 30 twice.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Spurs have taken five of the last six in the series, including three straight at home.

2. Minnesota C Justin Hamilton is 15-of-25 from the field in three games since joining the team.

3. San Antonio G Danny Green is 10-of-16 from 3-point range in the last two games.

PREDICTION: Spurs 120, Timberwolves 102