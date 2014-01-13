Spurs 104, Timberwolves 86: Kawhi Leonard scored 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting and Tim Duncan added 15 points and eight rebounds as San Antonio pushed past visiting Minnesota.

Tony Parker recorded 14 points and 10 assists for the Spurs, who won their fourth straight. Matt Bonner scored 14 points and Marco Belinelli added 13 to lead the reserves for San Antonio.

Nikola Pekovic scored 22 points but Kevin Love was held to 14 on 3-of-14 shooting as the Timberwolves fell to 0-8 when they have a chance to climb above .500. Alexey Shved scored 11 points off the bench for Minnesota, which shot 35.5 percent from the field.

The Spurs scored five of the final seven points in the second quarter to take a 52-49 lead into the break and led throughout the second half. Parker found Jeff Ayres for a layup to make it a 79-68 edge with 1:30 left in the third and San Antonio took a 10-point edge into the final stanza.

Matt Bonner’s 3-pointer with 7:39 left made it a 91-77 bulge and Leonard hit a layup to give the Spurs a 16-point advantage with under five minutes to play before the benches cleared. San Antonio went 9-of-13 from 3-point range to help overcome 20 turnovers.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Spurs recorded 31 assists on 42 made field goals. … Spurs G Manu Ginobili (hamstring) missed his second straight game. … The Timberwolves have not won back-to-back games since Dec. 27-28.