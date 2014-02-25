Preview: Timberwolves at Suns

Both the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns saw three-game win streaks snapped on Sunday in losses that saw their opponents wipe away what was once a significant advantage. Something will have to give when the teams meet in Phoenix on Tuesday, looking to right their respective ships. “I thought we played hard,” Minnesota coach Rick Adelman told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune after falling in Portland, “but we got tired,” he added, noting the second night of back-to-back games.

The Suns erased a 14-point deficit after the opening quarter against Houston on Sunday but finished the game by blowing an 11-point fourth quarter advantage in a 115-112 loss. Forward P.J. Tucker said it was more the start and not the finish that was to blame for the end result. “It’s still our fault early on,” he told the Arizona Republic. “They made some plays at the end just because they got (confidence) early.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (27-29): Minnesota has had an issue all season with closing out quarters in which it has control of the game and Saturday was no different. The Timberwolves saw a 60-44 first half lead whittled down to 60-52 by halftime as Portland rolled off eight straight points to end the period and continued rolling after the break to complete the comeback. “If they don’t have that run and we get a couple stops,” said forward Kevin Love, who led Minnesota with 31 points and 10 rebounds, “we’re looking pretty good. It was unfortunate for us but we know we have another chance (against Phoenix) to step up.”

ABOUT THE SUNS (33-22): Goran Dragic’s breakout season continued in the loss to Houston, as the sixth-year pro notched a career high 35 points - his seventh game with 30 or more this season. “I had a bad game (Friday),” he told reporters, “and just tried to get back on track.” Dragic’s averages of 20.3 points and 6.2 assists lead the Suns, helping to make up for the absence of point guard Eric Bledsoe, who has been out since Jan. 10 after knee surgery and has missed 31 games in total this season.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Phoenix has won five of its last seven home games against the Timberwolves.

2. Minnesota G Kevin Martin (thumb) has missed five straight games and is hoping to return to the lineup before the Timberwolves conclude their current road trip next Monday in Denver.

3. Bledsoe played roughly 30 minutes of three-on-three against teammates on Monday and could return to practice as early as this weekend.

PREDICTION: Suns 104, Timberwolves 100