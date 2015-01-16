Preview: Timberwolves at Suns

Mo Williams set the Minnesota Timberwolves’ franchise scoring record and increased his own trade value in the process on Tuesday. The veteran guard will try to maintain that pace when the Timberwolves visit the Phoenix Suns on Friday. Williams is one of the few veterans remaining on the rebuilding club and will soon have to battle Ricky Rubio for minutes in the backcourt when the Spaniard returns from an ankle injury.

The Suns found their own prolific scorer when Markieff Morris went off for a season-high 35 points on 15-of-21 shooting in a 107-100 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. Phoenix has won four straight at home after taking out the Cavaliers in the opener of an eight-game homestand and the Suns are winners of 11 of the last 15 overall. “It seems like we haven’t been here in a long time,” Phoenix coach Jeff Hornacek told reporters of the homestand. “They’re going to be tough games. We’re hoping the crowd gives us a lift. We can get on a little bit of a roll here.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (6-31): Williams’ 52-point outburst on 19-of-33 shooting not only marked a career high for him but also helped Minnesota snap a 15-game losing streak. “Mo was unbelievable. I’ve been in the league 17 years, I’ve had some guys have some hot games but I don’t think anybody hot like where he was at,” Timberwolves coach Flip Saunders told reporters. “Most of his shots were perimeter shots. Not many hit the rim and the other thing is he trusted guys.” Williams has played over 30 minutes in each of his last three games and is getting more playing time at the expense of rookie Zach LaVine, who went scoreless in four minutes on Tuesday.

ABOUT THE SUNS (23-18): Morris was free to stay out and operate on the perimeter thanks in part to the continued improvement of center Alex Len, who played a career-high 37 minutes on Tuesday and posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. “Alex takes a new step every game, it looks like,” Phoenix coach Jeff Hornacek told reporters. “He gets better and better at everything he does.” The second-year big man has produced two straight double-doubles and posted double-figure rebounds in each of the last three contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Suns G Gerald Green scored 15 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter to help squeeze out a 113-111 win at the Timberwolves on Jan. 7.

2. Minnesota C Gorgui Dieng has four double-doubles in the last seven games.

3. With Len taking over his starting spot, Phoenix C Miles Plumlee has totaled one point in 41 minutes over the last four games.

PREDICTION: Suns 110, Timberwolves 99