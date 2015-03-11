Preview: Timberwolves at Suns

The Phoenix Suns will be without starting point guard Brandon Knight when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. Knight sprained his left ankle in Monday’s loss to the Golden State Warriors and could the miss the final four games of the five-game homestand. Knight was acquired to be the main ball-handler at the trading deadline when the Suns revamped their backcourt by shipping Goran Dragic to Miami and Isaiah Thomas to Boston.

The Suns didn’t do much offensively in the 98-80 loss to the Warriors and they actually scored one point less in the previous contest while losing by 10 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. “We can score the ball, we’re just not putting ourselves in position to really do it,” forward P.J. Tucker told reporters. “We’re not moving the ball well, and with that we’re taking tougher shots. You can’t make shots when you’re taking tough ones.” Minnesota has dropped five of its last six games after losing 89-76 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday and has gone 1-2 against the Suns this season.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (14-48): Rookie power forward Adreian Payne put together the best game of his young career in his third career start with 16 points and 15 rebounds against the Clippers. Payne started in place of Kevin Garnett (rest) and flashed the skills that led the Atlanta Hawks to take him with the 15th overall pick of the 2014 draft before trading him to the Timberwolves in February. “I told myself at halftime I have to be more aggressive,” Payne told reporters in regards to his strong play. “I saw how they were playing, that’s what happened.”

ABOUT THE SUNS (33-32): Suns coach Jeff Hornacek mentioned Phoenix might have to consider bringing in another point guard, which raises the possibility that Knight could be sidelined for at least a couple of weeks. Prior to the trading deadline, the Suns had too many point guards and now Knight’s injury leaves them one shy. Eric Bledsoe will be the primary ball-handler against the Timberwolves and he has struggled to take care of the basketball of late, committing six turnovers against Golden State to make it 23 turnovers over the last four games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Timberwolves are 14-35 when playing in Phoenix.

2. Phoenix PF Marcus Morris is 3-of-15 shooting over the last two games.

3. Minnesota PG Ricky Rubio has reached double digits in assists in six straight outings and is averaging 11.3 during the stretch.

PREDICTION: Suns 94, Timberwolves 87