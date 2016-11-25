Preview: Timberwolves at Suns

The Minnesota Timberwolves were expected to be a vastly improved team with veteran coach Tom Thibodeau taking over a roster that includes the past two Rookie of the Year selections in Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns. But so far, the Timberwolves look pretty similar to the squad that won just 29 games last season, and they hope to begin a turnaround when they visit the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

Thibodeau is attempting to change the culture of an organization that missed the playoffs in each of the past 12 seasons and he was once again frustrated when his club was routed 117-96 by the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. "We have to play tougher," Thibodeau said after the Timberwolves lost by more than 20 points for the second time during a three-game losing streak. "Same thing - foul trouble, eight-point lead, we don't close out the second quarter well and it snowballed in the third quarter. We have to keep looking. We are not playing any defense." Not much is expected from the Suns this season but they established a season low for fewest points allowed with Wednesday's 92-87 road victory over the Orlando Magic. Phoenix won just two of its last seven games as it begins a three-game homestand.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (4-10): Minnesota is just 1-6 on the road and the loss to the Pelicans was assured when the Timberwolves were outscored 36-18 in third quarter. "We have to do something," point guard Ricky Rubio told reporters about the club's penchant for collapsing. "We have to change our mentality." Wiggins was just 2-of-19 shooting against the Pelicans and is mired in a three-game funk in which he is averaging 11.3 points on 9-of-48 shooting.

ABOUT THE SUNS (5-11): Center Alex Len contributed 17 points and 12 rebounds against Orlando for his fifth double-double of the season and point guard Eric Bledsoe was thrilled with the fourth-year pro's aggressive performance. "He was a beast out there and we need him to do that every night," Bledsoe told reporters. "It was a must-win for us and he came out like a monster. We needed him and he came through." Len registered double-doubles in three of the past four games with starter Tyson Chandler (mother's death) away from the team and it remains unclear whether or not Chandler will return on Friday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Suns prevailed in six of the past nine meetings.

2. Towns failed to reach double digits for the first time this season when he scored nine points on 4-of-11 shooting against the Pelicans.

3. Phoenix SF T.J. Warren (concussion) will be sidelined indefinitely, according to the team.

PREDICTION: Suns 103, Timberwolves 98