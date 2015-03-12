Suns hold off Timberwolves

PHOENIX -- On a team that is known for not doing a lot of talking, Phoenix Suns rookie T.J. Warren is the quietest of them all.

But the rookie out of North Carolina State spoke loud on the court Wednesday, scoring a career-high 17 points in 18 minutes and helping the Suns hold off the pesky Minnesota Timberwolves 106-97 Wednesday.

The Suns are stocked at small forward with P.J. Tucker and Marcus Morris, so Warren had played only 265 minutes in 24 games before Wednesday. But with Brandon Knight out with an ankle injury, Suns coach Jeff Hornacek started both Tucker and Morris while Warren made the most of his extra minutes off the bench.

Markieff Morris led the Suns with 24 points, six of them during a 13-2 run late in the third quarter when Phoenix (34-32) took the lead for good.”

”T.J. gave us a big lift off the bench, he made some great plays for us,“ Hornacek said. ”He cuts to the basket and guys have confidence that if they throw it anywhere near him, he’s going to catch it because he’s got great hands and he knows how to finish.

“He doesn’t say anything. He’s a quiet kid that wants to play basketball. Hew’s unselfish and the guys on the team kind of gravitate toward him.”

The 14th overall pick out of North Carolina State had 10 points in the second quarter and seven more in the fourth, hitting eight of 10 shots -- most from close range as he cut to the basket.

“I just try to move without the ball, find open spots and get in my comfort zone around the rim and finish shots strong,” Warren said. “My teammates did a great job of finding me and the more I scored, the more comfortable I was.”

Guard Eric Bledsoe added 18 points and nine assists and guard Marcus Thornton had 14 points for the Suns, who snapped a two-game losing streak and moved within 2 1/2 games of idle New Orleans for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Suns are two games behind ninth-place Oklahoma City, who lost to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

Guard Kevin Martin had 16 points and center Justin Hamilton had a career-high 15 for Minnesota, who played without center Kevin Garnett (sore knee) and lost for the 49th time in 63 games.

“They made some big shots down the stretch and we didn‘t,” Timberwolves coach Flip Saunders said. “I thought we played pretty good, save about eight minutes. When we moved the ball, we did some positive things.”

Hamilton made seven of 12 shots in 28 minutes and made Minnesota’s only 3-pointer of the night. The Timberwolves got 52 of their 97 points for the bench.

“We did a good job of coming in and giving a spark,” Hamilton said. “We moved the ball, we were aggressive and that helped us get back in the game.”

The Suns took some time to get going. They used a 14-4 run midway through the quarter -- eight of them by Marcus Morris -- to take a 25-14 lead on a Brandan Wright alley-oop basket from Bledsoe with 2:11 left.

Adreian Payne, who started in place of Garnett, had eight points in the quarter but Minnesota missed 17 of 25 field goals and trailed 25-18.

The Timberwolves pulled even with a 10-2 run midway through the second quarter, with Chase Budinger scoring eight points in the quarter and tying the game at 38 on a reverse layin with 3:27 left.

But Warren scored the final eight points of the half and had 10 in the quarter for the Suns. His off-balance bank shot inside off a Bledsoe feed extended the Phoenix lead to 50-44 at the half.

Minnesota stayed with the Suns, tying the game three times, the last time at 65 on a Ricky Rubio 22-footer with 4:10 left. But the Timberwolves could never get in front and the Suns closed the quarter on a 13-2 run, including three straight basket from Markieff Morris. The last one, a tip-in with 1:17 left, pushed the Phoenix lead to 78-69 after three quarters.

Minnesota never got closer than six points the rest of the way.

“We just had a couple of mental lapses and let them get a couple of easy baskets,” Hamilton said. “They’re a good team. They were able to pull away a little bit and we couldn’t catch them.”

NOTES: Timberwolves coach Flip Saunders said F Kevin Garnett’s knee has been sore since hurting it before the All-Star break. He won’t miss a practice. We’ll have to take away his shoes or something,” Saunders said. “He’ll probably play against Oklahoma City on Friday.” ... With G Brandon Knight out, the Suns signed PG Seth Curry to a 10-day contract. The younger brother of Stephen Curry was averaging 23.5 points for the Erie BayHawks of the NBA Development League. Knight still has swelling in his ankle and is doubtful for Friday’s game with Atlanta. ... C Alex Len recorded the 10th double-double of his career with 10 points and 11 rebounds against Golden State on Monday. He’s the third Sun to collect at least 10 double-doubles before his 22nd birthday, joining Alvan Adams (36) and Amare Stoudemire (46).