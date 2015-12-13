EditorsNote: updates

Suns G Knight shoots down Timberwolves

PHOENIX - After missing all 12 of his shots in a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers Friday night, Phoenix Suns guard Brandon Knight wasn’t looking to hoist up the first shot he saw Sunday.

But when his first three tries went through the basket Sunday, Knight and the Suns coach Jeff Hornacek were ready for more.

Knight rebounded from a mini-slump to hit seven 3-pointers and score a team-high 25 points and the Suns held on to a 108-101 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

“It always feels good to see the ball go through the hoop but I was happier to see us get over the hump as a team,” said Knight, who was 0-for-8 from 3-point range Friday and 3-for-24 in the last four games. “I wasn’t going to change the way I was playing. It was one off-night ... a really off-nigh ... but I‘m a confident person and my teammates stick behind me. It happens, I can’t tell you why, but I know I have to continue to be aggressive.”

Knight hit seven of 14 3-pointers and added six assists and four steals for the Suns (11-14).

“Brandon’s a great shooter so you think that’s not going to happen again, especially when you see those first three go down for him,” Phoenix coach Jeff Hornacek said. “The great players in this league bounce back. They aren’t going to have two bad games like that in a row.”

Guard Eric Bledsoe had 23 points, nine assists, four steals and four blocks for Phoenix, which has won three of the last four games. Center Alex Len added 18 points and seven rebounds and Jon Leuer added 12 points for the Suns, who have beaten the Timberwolves in five of the last six meetings.

Phoenix forced 25 Minnesota turnovers leading to 43 points, the most by a Suns team in two years.

“We haven’t turned the ball over like that,” Minnesota coach Sam Mitchell said. “Before the game we talked about how their defense tries to get you to shoot quickly and then overplay the passing lanes to go for steals. They had 43 points off turnovers and you can’t do that.”

Zach LaVine had 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter for Minnesota, which cut a 21-point deficit to seven points at 96-89 on Damjan Rudez’s third 3-pointer with 4:19 left. But Knight answered with his sixth and seventh 3-pointers of the game to cut off the rally.

Minnesota’s Kevin Martin added 19 points and Andrew Wiggins had 13 for the Timberwolves (9-14), who got back to 104-99 in the final minute but ran out of time and lost for the sixth time in the last seven games.

“We just had careless turnovers,” said LaVine, who had his fifth game with more than 20 points this season. “They capitalized on that and it was a big part of the game.”

The first half featured 32 fouls, 41 free throws and some sluggish basketball.

Minnesota led by as many as six points in the first quarter, paced by seven points from Martin.

Len and Knight combined for 19 of Phoenix’s first 23 points and the Suns used a 14-7 run late in the period to go up 23-21 on a Knight 3-pointer with 1:25 left. Minnesota led 27-25 at the quarter.

But Phoenix outscored Minnesota 60-39 in the second and third quarters to break open the game.

The Suns shot 55 percent from the field, forced nine turnovers and committed only two themselves in the second quarter. Bledsoe had eight points in the quarter and 3-pointers by Knight and guard Ronnie Price during a run of nine straight points gave Phoenix its biggest lead at 51-41.

Leuer had 10 points in the third quarter as the Suns stretched their lead to 85-66 before some tense moments down the stretch. Starting for the benched Markieff Morris, Leuer played 27 minutes and made six of nine shots.

“Anytime you’re playing consistent minutes, you’re able to get in a rhythm and you aren’t worrying about missing a couple of shots,” Leuer said. “You know you can play through a rough spot and that really helps.”

NOTES: The 45 points scored off turnovers is the most by a Phoenix Suns team since the statistic was first kept beginning with the 1998-99 season. ... Knight’s seven 3-pointers were the most made in a game by a Suns player this year and the most made by a Phoenix player since Gerald Green had eight against the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 6, 2014. ... Suns C Tyson Chandler returned to the lineup after missing eight games with a hamstring strain. He came off the bench for starter Alex Len. ... Wolves F Kevin Garnett has the two highest-scoring games of his career against the Suns. He had a career-best 47 points on Jan. 4, 2005 and 44 points on Jan. 29, 2007, both in Minnesota. ... Eric Bledsoe (22.3 points, 6.3 assists) and Brandon Knight (20.5 points, 5.4 assists) are two of 10 players in the league currently averaging 20 points and five assists a game, and the only teammates. ... Suns coach Jeff Hornacek on first-round pick Devin Booker, who is 17-for-23 (73.9 percent) from 3-point range this season, including the last eight in a row: “He’s a really good shooter and he’s not taking bad ones. Some guys think they can make anything and that’s when percentages drop. Devin is doing the right thing.” ... Suns Mirza Teletovic has made 29 3-pointers in the last eight games. Only Stephen Curry (37) has more over that span and Klay Thompson also has 29.