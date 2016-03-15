Teletovic’s last-second 3-pointer lifts Suns

PHOENIX -- In a game with 15 ties and 14 lead changes, it figured the Phoenix Suns and Minnesota Timberwolves would come down to one shot to decide a winner.

Suns veteran Mirza Teletovic had no problem being the guy to take the crucial attempt.

Teletovic hit his fifth 3-pointer of the night off an inbounds play with 1.2 seconds left, and Phoenix rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat Minnesota 107-104 Monday.

“I always have confidence when it comes to shooting, and if it comes to me, I’ll shoot it,” said Teletovic, who scored 21 points and hit five of nine 3-point shots. “What’s going to happen? You’re either going to make it or miss it.”

P.J. Tucker had a career-high 23 points and added 12 rebounds for the Suns, who shot 42 percent from the field and committed 24 turnovers but still found a way to win.

Guard Brandon Knight, in his third game back from injury, struggled with a 3-for-18 shooting effort and finished with eight points. Knight and center Alex Len, who combined for 56 points against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, totaled just 17 on Monday, missing 20 of 26 shots.

“The only reason the game was close was because we turned the ball over,” said Tucker, who had five assists. “They didn’t score that much in half-court sets, they got all their points off fastbreak offense from our (turnovers). But we fought all game, and that’s been the trend lately: Fight every single night, every single minute.”

Zach LaVine scored a game-high 28 points and Ricky Rubio added 13 points and 17 assists for the Timberwolves, who missed a chance to win back-to-back road games for the first time since they began the season with four road victories.

The Timberwolves, who beat the Oklahoma City Thunder on a 3-pointer by Rubio with two-tenths of a second left Friday, lost the same way this time.

“Give (Teletovic) credit. He made a tough shot,” Minnesota interim coach Sam Mitchell said. “It happens. We made one against OKC, and they made one against us.”

Devin Booker scored 16 points, and his three-point play with 9.2 seconds gave the Suns a 104-102 lead.

Andrew Wiggins, who had 22 points for Minnesota, blew past Len for a layup with 4.6 seconds left to tie the game for the 15th time at 104.

Teletovic then ran across the court off a double screen and took the inbounds pass for a 26-footer to give the Suns the lead for good.

“We drew it up and we executed the play the way it was supposed to be. Everyone did their part,” Teletovic said. “Alex and Booker screened their guys, and I had a chance to shoot it. I knew we had (4.6 seconds) left, and I didn’t want to give them one more shot. I tried to use as much time as I could.”

Center Tyson Chandler added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Suns, including a pair of put-back slams 1:22 apart to turn a 94-94 game into a 98-94 Phoenix lead with 2:20 left. He fouled out with 32.4 seconds remaining.

Minnesota (21-46) answered with a Karl-Anthony Towns free throw and a LaVine 3-pointer to tie the game at 98 with 1:48 left.

The Phoenix bench outscored Minnesota 37-12, with Teletovic leading the way.

”We gave this one away,“ LaVine said. ”Our young guys, as good as they’ve played, we just made too many mistakes, and at some point we’ve got to get some kind of bench production. Not just scoring. We’ve got to play some defense, get some rebounds, set a screen.

“Everybody thinks they are going to make their mark in this league by scoring. News flash: You aren’t going have 15 20-point scorers on your team. It’s just not going to happen.”

The Suns (18-49) led 27-25 after one quarter and 36-31 on a Chase Budinger layup before Minnesota took over. Rubio hit two jumpers before feeding Gorgui Dieng for a dunk to cap a 20-5 run over the next six-plus minutes, giving the Timberwolves a 51-41 lead.

Wiggins had 10 more points in the quarter and closed the half with an alley-oop dunk off a Rubio feed to give his team a 57-47 lead.

The Suns got back into it midway through the third quarter, scoring on five consecutive possessions and moving within 66-64 on a reverse layup by Tucker with 6:13 left. Tucker had nine points in the quarter, and Phoenix trailed 78-76 after three.

NOTES: The game featured a matchup of University of Kentucky rookies in Phoenix G Devin Booker and Minnesota C Karl-Anthony Towns. Since the All-Star break, Towns (20.7 points) leads all rookies in scoring and Booker (18.8) is third. Booker (four) and Towns (three) rank 1-2 among rookies in 30-point games this season. ... Booker came into the game averaging 26.7 points and six assists in the previous six. ... The Timberwolves allowed 112.6 points per game over the past 16 games.