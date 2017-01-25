EditorsNote: fixes "Towns" in ninth graf

Wiggins' buzzer-beater sends Timberwolves past Suns

PHOENIX -- Minnesota Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau said Anthony Wiggins was the first option on the final play.

Wiggins preferred to think of himself as the only option.

After missing a free throw with 12.1 seconds left that opened the door for the Phoenix Suns to take a one-point lead, Wiggins nailed an 18-foot jumper at the buzzer to cap a 31-point game and give Minnesota a 112-111 win Tuesday night.

"I was going to get that ball one way or the other," said Wiggins, who had 14 of his points in the fourth quarter. "My mind was made up when I caught the ball. I got to my spot ... it was my shot. It was my first game-winner in the NBA, so it felt good to see the ball go in."

Wiggins made one of two free throws to give Minnesota a 110-109 lead but Phoenix's P.J. Tucker made his free throws with 6.3 second to put the Suns on top.

"All I was thinking was 'Dang, I missed a free throw and he made both of his. I gotta redeem myself.' The pressure was on."

Tucker was guarding Wiggins on a switch and the two battled before Wiggins rose up to give Minnesota its first buzzer-beating win since Luke Ridnour beat the Utah Jazz 100-98 almost five years ago (Feb. 22, 2012).

"He missed his footing, got his footing back and made a tough shot. Period," said Tucker, who had eight points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals to help Phoenix rally. "I've been around long enough to know we didn't lose the game on the last shot. We lost the game earlier."

Karl-Anthony Towns added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who won their third straight and six of their last eight games. Minnesota (17-28) completed a three-game sweep of the season series with Phoenix, its first since the 2003-04 season.

Gorgui Dieng and Shabazz Muhammad had 16 points apiece and Ricky Rubio had 14 points and 10 assists for the Timberwolves, who led 76-62 midway through the third quarter but needed Wiggins' big shot to pull the game out.

"He decided to go and we trust him," Rubio said of Wiggins. "At the end of the game, we go to him. He's just so good."

Devin Booker had 13 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter for Phoenix (15-30), which scored 32 points in the fourth quarter.

"We gave up the lead early and they gave up their lead (late) so it was a war," said Booker, who missed 13 of his first 17 shots before heating up late. "They ended up making a tough shot over our best defender."

Tyson Chandler had 22 points and 17 rebounds for Phoenix and Eric Bledsoe scored 12 of his 18 in the first half while extending his consecutive free throw streak to 32.

Towns and Muhammad combined to hit 12 of 17 shots from the field and each scored 15 points in a seesaw first half that saw Minnesota lead by nine and the Suns lead by as many as 11.

Wiggins had all of his seven first-quarter points in the first four minutes, but the Suns quickly answered with 12 straight points and led 27-23 after one quarter.

Phoenix opened the second quarter and took their biggest lead at 38-27 on a Brandon Knight layup with nine minutes left. But Muhammad had 12 points in the quarter and capped a 15-3 run with a three-point play with 5:18 left to give Minnesota the lead back at 42-41. They took a 59-56 lead to the half.

Minnesota regained control with a 17-6 run to open the second half and took their biggest lead at 76-62 on a Rubio layup with 6:08 left. Rubio and Wiggins had eight points each in the quarter and Minnesota led 87-79 after three.

NOTES: Phoenix F Jared Dudley missed the game with flu-like symptoms. ... Minnesota G Ricky Rubio returned after a trans-Atlantic flight to attend his grandmother's funeral. ... Suns G Eric Bledsoe had 40 points and 13 assists in the 115-103 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. It was the sixth time a member of the Suns has reached at least 40 point and 13 assists. The last was Steve Nash, who had 42 points and 13 assists in a double-overtime win at the New Jersey Nets on Dec. 7, 2006. "He's a combination of power, strength and quickness," Minnesota coach Tim Thibodeau said. "Guys like that; you know he can take contact and finish."... The game featured the two leading scorers from the 2015 NBA draft class in Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns (19.8 points) and Phoenix's Devin Booker (16.2 points). ... Towns averaged 25 points and 12.5 rebounds in two wins over the Suns earlier this season.