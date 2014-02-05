Preview: Timberwolves at Thunde

The Minnesota Timberwolves go from playing one of the worst teams in the Western Conference to the best when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday. The Timberwolves climbed back to .500 by taking out the lowly Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday and will be enduring the second night of a back-to-back against Kevin Durant and company. Durant got back to his 30-point ways and Oklahoma City picked up its 11th win in 12 games on Monday.

Durant, who slumped  to 26 points in back-to-back games, scored 31 in Monday s 86-77 triumph over the Memphis Grizzlies and could have even more success against a Minnesota team not known for its defense. The Timberwolves managed to hold the Lakers under the century mark in a 109-99 win on Tuesday but allow an average of 101.6 points and surrendered 120 in their last road game - a loss at Atlanta on Saturday. Minnesota is still without its best interior defender in Nikola Pekovic (ankle), who sat out the last four games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Oklahoma (Oklahoma City)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (24-24): Minnesota got a big boost on Tuesday from Kevin Martin, who poured in a game-high 32 points on 13-of-26 shooting and went 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. Martin had slumped to 14.3 points on 37.9 percent shooting in the four previous games but settled right in against the Lakers and provided enough of a compliment to Kevin Love s 31 points and 17 rebounds to make up for the loss of Pekovic for the night. Martin, who played for Oklahoma City last season, averaged 16.7 points in the three previous meetings this season, with the Timberwolves coming out on top in just the first date on Nov. 1.

ABOUT THE THUNDER (39-11): Oklahoma City dropped that 100-81 decision at Minnesota on Nov. 1 but put up an average of 114 points in taking the next two from the Timberwolves. The Thunder failed to reach 90 points in either of their last two games but coach Scott Brooks was impressed with the defensive effort and his team s ability to play a different style in Monday s win. We did a good job of playing tough defensive basketball throughout the game,  Brooks told reporters. One of the strengths of our team, obviously, is our versatility. (Monday) it was shown that sometimes you have to play different styles of basketball to get a win. 

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Durant is averaging 31 points on 53.1 percent shooting in the three meetings this season.

2. Love is averaging a Durant-like 33 points to go along with 16.5 rebounds in the four games without Pekovic.

3. Oklahoma City F Serge Ibaka has made 50 percent or more of his field goal attempts in eight straight games.

PREDICTION: Thunder 109, Timberwolves 103