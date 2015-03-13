Preview: Timberwolves at Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder attempt to post their 11th consecutive home win over Minnesota when they host the sinking Timberwolves on Friday. Minnesota hasn’t won on the road against Oklahoma City since registering a 105-103 win on Nov. 28, 2008. The Thunder are 2-0 against the Timberwolves this season and certainly could use another win since they have fallen a half-game behind New Orleans for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Oklahoma City had won seven straight home games before digging itself a 17-point first-quarter deficit and falling 120-108 to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. Point guard Russell Westbrook committed a career-worst 10 turnovers while finishing with 24 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. The Timberwolves have dropped six of their last seven games after losing 106-97 to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Oklahoma (Oklahoma City)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (14-49): Power forward Kevin Garnett didn’t play for the second consecutive game as a balky knee prevented him from suiting up against the Suns. Garnett has played in only five games since being acquired by the Timberwolves from the Brooklyn Nets, but coach Flip Saunders insists he will play against Oklahoma City. “When we traded for him and I talked to him, his No. 1 thing was ‘I know we’re not going to the playoffs, I’ll sit out games but I’m not going to sit out practices because I can really have an influence in practice with players,’” Saunders told reporters.

ABOUT THE THUNDER (35-29): Forward Kevin Durant continues to progress from his foot injury but isn’t yet ready to return. Last season’s MVP had surgery on Feb. 22 to replace a screw that was causing him discomfort in his injured right foot and was re-evaluated on Wednesday, and doctors determined he’s improving but not yet prepared to absorb the pounding a foot takes. Durant, who has played in just 27 games this season, could return late next week but it is more likely that he is still two weeks away from returning to action.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Oklahoma City has won 19 of the past 22 meetings.

2. The Thunder have scored 100 or more points in 17 consecutive games.

3. Minnesota C Nikola Pekovic (ankle) is questionable after being injured against the Suns.

PREDICTION: Thunder 109, Timberwolves 98