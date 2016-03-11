Preview: Timberwolves at Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder look to continue their dominance of Minnesota and complete a four-game season sweep of the visiting Timberwolves when the teams square off on Friday. Oklahoma City has won 10 straight and 24 of the last 27 meetings and also has recorded 12 consecutive home wins against Minnesota.

Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook posted a career-high 20 assists to go with 25 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday’s 120-108 home victory over the Los Angeles Clippers to record his 11th triple-double of the season. “More important just to see all my teammates happy and see all my teammates enjoy the game and enjoy this win,” Westbrook told reporters afterward. “That’s the most important part for me, is just making sure everybody feels comfortable about their game.” The Timberwolves have dropped five of their last six games and were routed 116-91 by the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. “They need to remember these losses though,” interim coach Sam Mitchell told reporters. “If you’re ever going to get better, if you’re ever going to win, you have to remember the times where you got your butt kicked.”

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (20-45): Second-year guard Zach LaVine has stood out against the Thunder this season by averaging 23 points and shooting 68.4 percent from the field in the three games. He scored a season-best 35 points in a 126-123 loss on Jan. 27 and the contest catapulted him into increased playing time, and he has scored in double digits in 19 of the past 20 games while playing both guard positions. “I‘m cool with whatever position I play at,” LaVine told reporters. “Lately with me and Ricky (Rubio) on the floor, whichever one gets it, can bring it up. We can both run the offense and (produce) so much pressure.”

ABOUT THE THUNDER (44-20): Backup guard Dion Waiters will miss his second straight game after leaving the team due to his brother, Demetrius Pinckney, being shot to death in Philadelphia on Tuesday. The tragedy is the third for the Thunder in a span of a month as car accidents took the life of Ingrid Williams - the wife of assistant coach Monty Williams - on Feb. 10 and part owner Aubrey McClendon on March 2. “That’s how life throws it at you sometimes,” All-Star small forward Kevin Durant told reporters. “Definitely unfortunate to go through it, but the only thing we can do is continue to stick together as an organization, as a family and help everyone through this. That’s what brings everyone together.”

1. Durant, who had 30 points against the Clippers, is averaging 26 points against the Timberwolves this season.

2. Minnesota rookie C Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 21.7 points and 11 rebounds over the past seven games.

3. Oklahoma City backup C Enes Kanter is 14-of-19 from the field over the past two games.

PREDICTION: Thunder 120, Timberwolves 101