Preview: Timberwolves at Warriors

Stephen Curry is capable of putting up some incredible individual performances but is having some trouble pulling out wins by himself of late. Curry and the Warriors will try to maintain their grip on the No. 6 spot in the Western Conference when they host the depleted Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday. The All-Star guard put on two of his best late-game efforts in the last three contests only to watch Golden State fall just short.

Curry poured in a season-high 47 points in a 119-117 overtime loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday that left the Warriors with just a half-game cushion over the seventh-place Dallas Mavericks and ended any hope of jumping to the No. 5 spot. Curry dropped a floater in the lane with 4.7 seconds left to give Golden State the lead in Denver on Thursday only to watch the defense fail in the final second to suffer a 100-99 setback in that one. The Timberwolves don’t have anything left to play for and are dropping bodies on a consistent basis but are still putting together strong efforts and are trying to finish with a winning record.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (40-40): Corey Brewer stunned the Houston Rockets by tying the franchise record with 51 points in a 112-110 win on Friday and Kevin Love returned from a one-game absence to drop 43 points on the Sacramento Kings in a 106-103 loss on Sunday. Minnesota has won four of its last seven overall despite Love, Kevin Martin (foot), Nikola Pekovic (ankle), Shabazz Muhammad (knee) and Chase Budinger (ankle) being in and out of the lineup and can clinch a winning record with a win over the Warriors and lowly Utah at home in the final game on Wednesday. Minnesota could use a better effort on the defensive end, where it is allowing an average of 105 points over the last six games.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (49-31): Golden State needs one win in its final two games to lock up the No. 6 spot and Curry is doing his best to get there. Curry hit seven 3-pointers on Sunday but passed up on two of the most important opportunities, finding Draymond Green for the tying 3-pointer at the end of regulation and shuffling it off in overtime to Andre Iguodala, who missed a potential game-winner. “He’s a superstar basketball player and he’s first-team All-NBA,” coach Mark Jackson told reporters of Curry. “I don’t know who’s voting, but the year that the guy has, he has been absolutely amazing. … At the end of the ballgame, again, Steph Curry makes the correct play. I just love the guy.”

1. Brewer followed up his 51-point performance with 10 on 2-of-8 shooting on Sunday.

2. The road team took each of the previous two meetings this season, with Minnesota’s 121-120 win on Jan. 24 snapping a seven-game losing streak in the series.

3. Golden State G Klay Thompson is 20-of-35 from 3-point range in the last five games.

