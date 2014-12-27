Preview: Timberwolves at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are stumbling all of a sudden with three losses in their last five games. The Warriors will try to avoid their first three-game slide of the season when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Golden State put in a lackluster performance in a 115-105 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday and were no better in the same building during Thursday’s 100-86 loss to the Clippers.

The 86 points on Christmas night marked a season low for the Warriors, who remain without defensive anchor Andrew Bogut (knee) while trying to work David Lee into the rotation. “Sometimes when you lose a couple, it makes you look really deep into the mirror at what you’re doing and what you’re trying to accomplish,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr told reporters. “When we lost two in a row early in the season, it bothered us. Our practices got better. We got better. Now’s the time to do the same thing.” The Timberwolves have dropped seven in a row overall and seven straight on the road.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), CSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (5-23): Minnesota continues to heap more responsibility on its young roster and the team got a lesson in how to execute down the stretch in Friday’s 106-102 loss at Denver. The Timberwolves went 4-of-8 from the free-throw line and 0-of-3 from the field while turning the ball over in the final 1:21 as the Nuggets surged ahead. Rookie Andrew Wiggins, who had 21 points in a 102-86 loss to Golden State on Dec. 8, has scored more than 20 points in back-to-back games for the second time this month.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (23-5): Golden State is opening up a six-game homestand and is ready for the consistent practice time to help them improve. “We were still winning, so it was tough to get their attention,” Kerr told reporters after Friday’s practice. “One of the things we’re still trying to establish with this group is our standard of execution, effort and focus in practice. It’s hard to reinforce that when you’re winning games, but you’re playing in a sloppy manner. It’s a lot easier when you look at the tape of what we did (Thursday).” The Warriors have been among the best defensive teams in the league but have allowed an average of 109.8 points in the last six games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors have taken nine of the last 10 in the series.

2. Minnesota G Ricky Rubio (ankle) and C Nikola Pekovic (foot/wrist) have begun working out.

3. Lee is averaging 9.7 points in 17.7 minutes in three games since returning to the lineup.

PREDICTION: Warriors 115, Timberwolves 92