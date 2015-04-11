Preview: Timberwolves at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have spent the season setting records, and point guard Stephen Curry is getting into the act with some records of his own. Curry will try to build on his NBA record for 3-pointers made in a season when the Warriors host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.

Golden State has nothing left to play for in the regular season but is not risking losing its rhythm on the way to the postseason and is keeping the starters on the floor. Curry responded by going 17-of-23 from the field, including 8-of-13 from beyond the arc, en route to 45 points in a 116-105 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. “He found a lot of space and was just unbelievable,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters of his star. “…He just made one great play after another.” The Timberwolves sit on the other end of the spectrum with the worst record in the Western Conference and suffered their ninth straight loss 106-98 at the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), CSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (16-63): Minnesota’s season is about individual progression at this point, and Andrew Wiggins continues to push toward the Rookie of the Year Award. Wiggins put up 29 points, 10 rebounds and six assists at the Lakers on Friday and is averaging 25.5 points in five games this month. Part of his success is an ability to get to the free-throw line, and Wiggins is averaging 11.4 attempts over the last nine games, including a season-best 15-of-16 Friday.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (64-15): Curry needed five 3-pointers Thursday to break his own record of 272 3-pointers in a season and hit that mark before halftime. “This is special,” Curry said on TNT after the game. “I wanted to be healthy and play as many games as I can at a high level, and obviously, I like to shoot the ball. To break a record that I already had is pretty special.” The victory was the 15th straight at home for Golden State, which closes out the regular season with three more in its own building.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors have taken four straight and 11 of 12 in the series.

2. Minnesota G Zach LaVine is averaging 19 points on 50 percent shooting in the last three games.

3. Golden State G Leandro Barbosa (Achilles) sat out Thursday and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Warriors 115, Timberwolves 96