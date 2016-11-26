Preview: Timberwolves at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are clicking on all cylinders and strive to improve the NBA's longest winning streak to 11 games when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Standout power forward Draymond Green departed with an injury to his left ankle during Friday's victory over the Los Angeles Lakers and X-rays were negative, leaving Green hopeful of playing against the Timberwolves.

Green collided with teammate Ian Clark during the third quarter of the 109-85 trouncing of the Lakers and departed with a bruised ankle while Clark took Green's right knee to the throat and also was helped off the court. "That’s the plan," Green told reporters when asked if he will play against the Timberwolves. "We'll see how I feel (Saturday), if I wake up and try and get some treatment earlier in the day and see how it feels (Saturday) night. ... If I just can't go and it's hurting that bad, I will sit out." Minnesota is 2-6 on the road despite recording a 98-85 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Friday. Small forward Andrew Wiggins broke out of his slump with 25 points after averaging 11.3 points on 9-of-48 shooting over the previous three games.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), CSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (5-10): Coach Tom Thibodeau and his staff were so concerned about Wiggins' funk that they had the video department retrieve all his shots from the three games. The staff determined that there was no cause for alarm despite all the misses and the fact Wiggins was 0-for-11 from 3-point range during the stretch. "(The defenses) are loading up pretty good on him right now," Thibodeau told reporters. "We went through his shots and a lot went in and out."

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (14-2): There was a lot of speculation that Golden State had too many shooters and not enough passers when they landed small forward Kevin Durant as a free agency but that theory has been squashed after the 31-assist outing against the Lakers made it 10 consecutive games with at least 30 assists. The effort made it 78 assists in back-to-back routs of Los Angeles, beginning with a franchise-record 47 (on 53 field goals) in Wednesday's 149-106 rout. The Warriors won their last three games by an average of 34.7 points and notched eight double-digit victories during the 10-game winning streak.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Timberwolves recorded a memorable nationally televised 124-117 overtime victory last April 5 to halt a seven-game losing streak in the series.

2. Golden State PG Stephen Curry is 11-of-22 from 3-point range over the past two games after enduring a 5-of-27 stretch over the previous three outings.

3. Minnesota forced 26 turnovers in the victory over Phoenix and PG Ricky Rubio notched a season-best five of the squad's season-high 15 steals.

PREDICTION: Warriors 135, Timberwolves 103