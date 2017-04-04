Preview: Timberwolves at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are seeking to become the winningest NBA team over a three-season span when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. The Warriors are owners of an 11-game winning streak and looking for their 204th victory over the last three campaigns to break a tie with the Chicago Bulls (1995-98).

Golden State is on the verge of getting All-Star small forward Kevin Durant back in the lineup and has opened a 3 1/2-game lead over San Antonio for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. "It's been a great run," All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson told reporters of the recent surge. "We always wanted to finish the season on a very high note and take some momentum into the playoffs. We're on that path." The Timberwolves are opening a four-game road trip as five of their final six contests are away from home. Minnesota was eliminated from playoff contention on Saturday but showed it still is playing hard for taskmaster coach Tom Thibodeau by edging playoff contender Portland 110-109 on Monday.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN North Plus (Minnesota), CSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (31-45): Minnesota will miss the postseason for the 13th consecutive time, but center Karl-Anthony Towns looked like he had plenty for which to play by racking up 34 points and 12 rebounds against the Trail Blazers. Towns and small forward Andrew Wiggins (29 points versus Portland) represent the future for the Timberwolves, and the former wants the squad to finish strong. "I don't think about spoilers. I think we're building something," Towns told reporters after the win. "Regardless of what our record is, we've got to go out there and play basketball the right way. ... Every game, every second, every practice, every workout is valuable to building a championship team, and that's how we need to look at it."

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (63-14): Durant is expected to return Saturday against New Orleans as he continues to progress rapidly from the left knee and leg injuries he suffered on Feb. 28. That would allow Durant to test the leg over the final three games of the regular season and also give him playing time prior to the start of the postseason. "We'll see how it goes," coach Steve Kerr told reporters. "We'll see what the training staff says. I'm not too worried about incorporating him because he's been with us all season and fit right in from the beginning. So whenever he gets back, we'll plug him back in there and watch his minutes."

1. The Timberwolves posted a 103-102 victory over the Warriors on March 10 and have split the last four meetings.

2. Golden State PG Stephen Curry recorded his 26th career 40-point performance when he registered 42 points - nine 3-pointers - in Sunday's 139-115 trouncing of Washington.

3. Minnesota PG Ricky Rubio registered 16 assists on Monday and has posted four consecutive double-doubles.

PREDICTION: Warriors 127, Timberwolves 98