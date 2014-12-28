Warriors put brakes on mini-skid

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Steve Kerr does not like two-game losing streaks.

Fortunately for the first-year Golden State coach, his team knows how to respond.

Point guard Stephen Curry had 25 points and backcourt mate Klay Thompson 21 as the Warriors stopped a two-game skid in emphatic fashion Saturday night, thumping the Minnesota Timberwolves 110-97.

”We have really good players,“ Kerr said after the Warriors’ ninth consecutive home win. ”So if we lose a couple (of games) ... we have a really competitive bunch, which is a good combination.

“Both times that we have lost two in a row, it’s angered us and made us more locked in and more focused.”

Six players, including two reserves, scored in double figures as the Warriors (24-5) added to their franchise-best start at the expense of the staggering Timberwolves (5-24).

“Too many turnovers. We basically beat ourselves,” said Minnesota coach Flip Saunders, whose team threw away nearly a quarter of its possessions on a night when it took 77 shots and committed 25 turnovers.

“If you turn the ball over 25 times and shoot 59 percent (21 of 36) from the free throw (line),” he said, “you’re not going to have much success.”

Despite being down by five early, the Warriors took advantage of 14 Minnesota turnovers to build a 58-48 halftime lead.

They then busted the game wide open with an 8-0 burst early in the third quarter to go up 70-52. Curry and small forward Harrison Barnes each had a 3-pointer in the run.

Golden State led by as many as 25 by quarter’s end and coasted home, partially soothing the sting of having suffered back-to-back road losses to the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers earlier in the week.

“It’s just good to get back into a rhythm,” Thompson said. “That was not a good trip to Los Angeles.”

Curry hit nine of his 18 shots from the field and four of his nine 3-pointers en route to his game-high point total. He also found time for six assists and three steals.

Thompson, likewise, dropped in four 3’s on an overall 8-of-15 shooting night from the floor.

Power forward Draymond Green compiled four points, eight rebounds, six assists, six steals and three blocked shots. Barnes, center Marreese Speights, backup swingman Andre Iguodala and reserve center David Lee had 10 points apiece as the Warriors ran their home record to 11-1 in the opener of a six-game homestand.

Kerr labeled Green’s contribution “one of the greatest four-point performances I’ve ever seen in my life.”

“I mean that,” Kerr said. “He’s our heart and soul. Draymond was just spectacular tonight.”

Golden State, which is 6-0 against Northwest Division teams this season, beat the Timberwolves for the second time this season and 10th time in their last 11 meetings. The Warriors earlier posted a 102-86 win at Minnesota on Dec. 8.

The double-digit margin of victory was the 16th of the season for the Warriors, who began the night with a league-best plus-8.6 point differential.

The loss was the eighth straight for the Timberwolves (5-24), who have the worst record in the Western Conference. Minnesota has trailed by at least 10 points at some point in all eight games of its losing streak.

Power forward Thaddeus Young had 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field for the Timberwolves, who were playing for the third time on a four-game trip and second time in two nights. Minnesota, which has only one win in December, has lost eight in a row on the road.

Point guard Zach LaVine had a 12-point, 14-assist double-double, reserve guard Troy Daniels buried four 3-pointers en route to 14 points, and shooting guard Andrew Wiggins added 10 points for the Timberwolves, who complete their trip Tuesday at Utah.

“We had a lot of assists,” Saunders said of his team’s 29. “You can’t play 50 percent, where 50 percent of the time you turn the ball over and the other 50 percent of the time you’re shooting at 50 percent. We tried to make too many home run-type plays.”

Minnesota led by as many as five points, 15-10, after a jumper by Young in the fifth minute of the game.

But Curry buried a 3-pointer to trigger a seven-point Warriors flurry that produced a 17-15 lead with 5:50 to go in the first quarter, and Golden State never trailed again.

NOTES: The only other time the Warriors had a two-game losing streak this season, they responded with 16 consecutive wins. ... The Warriors haven’t lost a season series to Minnesota since 2004-05. ... Timberwolves coach Flip Saunders said PG Ricky Rubio, out since Nov. 7 with a sprained left ankle, isn’t close to returning. “Right now, he can run but he can’t stop,” Saunders said. “When you’re hurt, you know you’re back when you can run and stop and change directions. He’s not there yet.” ... The game was the Warriors’ fifth in a run of 10 in which they never leave California. It also began a stretch of 12 of 15 at home. ... The Warriors took the court having played the fewest home games (11) in the league. ... Asked before the game about the favorable upcoming schedule, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said, “It’s set up for us, but we have to take advantage of it.”