Curry leads Warriors to record 37th home win

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry believes he has been in a good shooting rhythm the last two months.

His goal: Keep it going for two more.

Curry padded the statistics in his Most Valuable Player candidacy with his 17th 30-point game of the season Saturday night, pouring in 34 in the Warriors’ 110-101 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The win was the Warriors’ 16th straight at home and franchise-record 37th at Oracle Arena, breaking the previous mark of 36 set in 1975-76.

It also was the 65th victory of the season for Golden State (65-15), which became just the 17th team in NBA history to win 65 games.

“That’s special. Not a lot of players have been on a 65-win team,” Curry said. “Now we’ve got two chances to get to 67 and finish strong.”

Curry was the driving force in the win, hitting 5 of 11 3-point attempts and 11 of 21 shots overall en route to his team-high point total.

Related Coverage Preview: Timberwolves at Warriors

Coming off a 45-point spotlight grabber Thursday in a win over Portland, Curry has made 23 of his last 42 shots from beyond the arc while averaging 32 points in his last four games.

“I’ve been like that since the All-Star break,” he said. “I’ve had a good range. Guys have been setting great screens for me. Guys are really moving the ball well. I just want to keep in that rhythm the next two months.”

The All-Star’s first 3-pointer of the night was the 500th of the season for Curry and shooting guard Klay Thompson combined, making them the first duo in NBA history to reach that milestone.

Thompson had three 3-pointers among his 10 hoops on a 23-point night, allowing the backcourt tandem to increase their league-leading total of 3-pointers to 507.

Power forward Draymond Green (13 points, 14 rebounds) and small forward Harrison Barnes (13 points, 12 rebounds) contributed double-doubles for the Warriors, who completed a 14-0 regular-season record on Saturdays while at the same time finishing off a season-series sweep of the Timberwolves.

The Warriors are 37-2 at home this season.

“We’ve got a chance to get to 39-2,” Curry said. “That’s even more impressive (than possibly reaching 67 wins overall).”

Point guard Zach LaVine bombed in six 3-pointers en route to club rookie-record 37 points to lead the Timberwolves, who were playing for the second time in two nights. They lost 106-98 Friday night in Los Angeles against the Lakers.

LaVine had 20 of his points in the fourth quarter, including 17 in a sensational flurry over the first 7:45 of the period to almost single-handedly help the Timberwolves close a 17-point deficit to 94-93 with 4:15 to play.

But Thompson made all three of his 3-pointers in a game-finishing 16-8 run that resulted in Minnesota’s 10th consecutive loss.

“I thought we could have won it,” LaVine said. “I feel like we played well. We are looking forward to the future.”

The defeat was a net gain for the Timberwolves (16-64) in one sense. Coupled with New York’s win at Orlando earlier in the night, Minnesota fell into a tie with the Knicks for the worst record in the league with two games remaining.

Before the game, the Timberwolves announced that point guard Ricky Rubio will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle Monday in Van Nuys, Calif. The team’s assist leader played in just 22 games this season.

Rookie of the Year candidate Andrew Wiggins had 17 points, nine assists and six rebounds for Minnesota, which was playing its final road game of the season. The Timberwolves finished the year 7-34 away from home.

“The frustration of what we’ve gone through, there’s no way that Wiggins and LaVine would be where they are today at game No. 80 if we were probably healthy,” said Timberwolves coach Flip Saunders, who played only eight guys. “You have to look at it that it’s been frustrating, but there has been some silver lining.”

NOTES: Warriors PG Stephen Curry and SG Klay Thompson have established an NBA record for combined 3-pointers each of the last three seasons, going from 483 in 2012-13 to 484 last year to 507 this season. Previously, the record had been 435, set by SG Nick Anderson and SF Dennis Scott of the Orlando Magic in 1995-96. ... The Warriors need one win in their final two games to become the first team in NBA history to win at least 50 games one season and then improve by at least 14 games the next. The Warriors went 51-31 last season. ... The Warriors have not lost a season series to the Timberwolves in the past 10 seasons. ... If Minnesota and the New York Knicks finish in a tie for the worst record in the NBA, a blind draw will determine which team gets the most ping-pong balls in the draft lottery. ... The Timberwolves’ only two remaining games will have playoff implications. Minnesota hosts the two teams battling for the eighth and final playoff spot in the West -- New Orleans and Oklahoma City -- on Monday and Wednesday.