Curry (34 points) helps Warriors win 11th straight

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The last time Draymond Green missed a game, the Golden State Warriors began a tailspin into a runner-up finish in the NBA Finals.

This time, they're streaking in the other direction.

Stephen Curry poured in 17 of his game-high 34 points in the third quarter Saturday night as the Warriors, finally adjusting to the absence of Green, broke open a close game en route to a 115-102 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In a game pitting two teams that also played the night before, the Warriors held the Timberwolves to a total of 40 points in the middle two periods, erasing an early deficit and paving the way to an 11th consecutive victory.

The Golden State win came without Green, who sprained his left ankle in Friday's road victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

"You just have to do it a different way," Curry said of winning without Green. "As the game went on, (the offensive flow) seemed very, very similar to the way we're used to playing. It was good to see that."

Minnesota, which won at Phoenix on Friday night, clung within 80-71 with 2:30 remaining in the third period before Curry single-handedly outscored the visitors 10-2 to end the quarter, propelling Golden State into a commanding 90-73 lead.

Curry hit four consecutive shots during the flurry, including a pair of 3-pointers.

"We were pretty solid defensively most of the night," Warriors coach Steve Kerr assessed of the difference in the game. "Steph went nuts and did his thing."

The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player had four 3-pointers in his sixth 30-point game of the season.

"For a lot of guys, you would say that maybe those weren't good (shots)," Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau said of Curry's long-range assortment. "For Curry, those are great shots. I don't know how to defend that."

Curry also led the Warriors with six assists on a night when they totaled 25 and thus had their streak of 10 straight with at least 30 snapped. The run had equaled the second-longest in NBA history.

"Mainly, it was just not having Draymond out there," Kerr said of the fewer-than-usual assist night. "It changed our ball movement and the force that we played with. He's handling the ball so often for us that you take him out of there, it changes things."

Kevin Durant had 28 points and Klay Thompson 23 for the Warriors (15-2), who haven't lost since Nov. 4 against the Lakers. They combined for seven 3-pointers, with Thompson connecting on four.

Golden State improved to 7-0 when Curry, Durant and Thompson score 20 points apiece in the same game.

Durant completed a double-double with a game-high 10 rebounds, while helping the cause with five assists and six blocked shots, becoming the first Warrior in history to have at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals in the same game.

Golden State hit 55.6 percent of its shots, including half its 22 3-point attempts.

Zach LaVine had 31 points to pace the Timberwolves (5-11), who have lost four of the last five. He connected on five 3-pointers and 13 of his 24 shots in all.

"If you want to be a good team in the West, you have to try and compete with them and beat them," LaVine said of the Warriors. "We match up good against them. Every team we play, you have an opportunity to win."

Karl-Anthony Towns (18), Andrew Wiggins (16) and Gorgui Dieng (15) also scored in double figures for the Timberwolves, who shot 46.1 percent from the field but misfired on 25 of their 35 3-point attempts.

Towns contributed a team-high nine rebounds, and Ricky Rubio had a game-high seven assists.

After watching the Warriors scorch the nets for 19 points in the first 4:32, the Timberwolves flipped a 19-9 deficit into a 36-30 lead early in the second quarter by limiting Golden State to 11 points over an 11:47 span bridging the first and second periods.

The Warriors missed 10 of their 13 shots and mixed in five turnovers during the dry spell.

Golden State got hot again before halftime, however, and when Durant buried a 3-pointer 1.1 seconds before the second-quarter horn, the Warriors had reestablished a 56-48 advantage.

They never trailed again.

Durant had 18 of his 28 points in the first half.

NOTES: The Warriors lost their previous two games without PF Draymond Green, including Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals while he was on suspension. ... PG Ian Clark, who suffered head and throat injuries in the same incident that resulted in Green's sprained ankle Friday night, also sat out Saturday's game. "Hopefully we will get them both back on Monday," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of his team's next game against the Atlanta Hawks. ... The Warriors' streak of 10 straight games with at least 30 assists came up three short of the all-time NBA record, set by the Charlotte Hornets from March 30 to April 23, 1989. ... The Timberwolves were one of the nine teams that beat the Warriors during the regular season last year, although Golden State won the season series 2-1.