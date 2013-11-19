Preview: Timberwolves at Wizards

The Minnesota Timberwolves look to even their road record and pick up their second consecutive victory when they travel to take on the struggling Washington Wizards on Tuesday. The Timberwolves routed Boston 106-88 on Saturday for their fifth win in six home games, but they’re just 2-3 on the road. That could change against the Wizards, who dropped their fourth straight game Saturday, falling 103-96 in overtime against Cleveland after squandering a 15-point lead.

The Timberwolves finally seem to have the right personnel to be successful in third-year coach Rick Adelman’s system and they have two point guards - Ricky Rubio and J.J. Barea - who are capable of running the show. “No question, I like it,” Barea said of sharing the point duties with Rubio. “We do a good job moving the ball and attacking the paint.” The teams split two meetings a year ago with the host winning each.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN North Plus (Minnesota), CSN Washington

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (7-4): Minnesota has put together a strong offensive team with the duo of Kevin Love (26.8 points, 13.6 rebounds) and Nikola Pekovic (13.7 points, nine rebounds) controlling the post and Kevin Martin (24.4 points) lighting it up from outside. Rubio (eight points, 9.6 assists) continues to improve at both ends and averages 3.1 steals to anchor a solid defensive squad. The Timberwolves also take advantage of their trips to the foul line, ranking third in the NBA at 81.7 percent with three starters above 86 percent.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (2-7): Washington has six players with double-digit scoring averages but has been one of the worst defensive teams in the league, allowing opponents to shoot 48.3 percent and score 104.6 points per game. The Wizards haven’t yet seen first-round pick Otto Porter, who has missed the first nine games with a hip flexor, and another young star is struggling as point guard John Wall is shooting 29 percent over the past five games. Wall still averages 16.1 points and 9.1 assists and forms a promising young backcourt with leading scorer Bradley Beal (20.2 points).

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Washington C Marcin Gortat has five double-doubles in his last seven games.

2. Rubio has recorded a steal in 32 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the NBA.

3. Wizards SF Trevor Ariza (hamstring) missed Saturday’s game and is not expected to play versus Minnesota.

PREDICTION: Timberwolves 106, Wizards 99