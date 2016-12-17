Hood's 3-pointer sends Jazz past Mavs

SALT LAKE CITY -- Rodney Hood scored 15 points and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 0.8 of a second left to help the Utah Jazz claim a 103-100 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

Hood’s game-winning basket came after the Mavericks tied it at 100 on a fadeaway jumper from Harrison Barnes with 45.4 seconds remaining to cap a 14-3 run. Dallas had a chance to take the lead, but Deron Williams missed a go-ahead 3-pointer seconds before Hood pushed the ball up the court and scored.

Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 10 rebounds for his sixth straight double-double for Utah. Gordon Hayward and Trey Lyles added 13 points apiece for the Jazz (17-10), which won for the 10th time in the last 12 games. The Jazz made 37 of 65 shots from the floor (56.9 percent).

Barnes scored 21 points and Williams added 18 to lead Dallas. Wesley Matthews and Seth Curry chipped in 13 apiece for the Mavericks.

Dallas (6-20) was 12 of 28 (42.9 percent) from 3-point range but could not overcome struggles on the glass. Utah finished with a 41-27 rebounding edge, which led to a 48-28 advantage in points in the paint and a 12-3 edge on second-chance points.

The Jazz outrebounded the Mavericks 22-8 in the first half. Utah had seven offensive rebounds and a 10-0 edge in second chance points. It helped keep the Jazz a step ahead even as the Mavericks rained down one 3-pointer after another.

Utah jumped out to a 15-8 lead in the first quarter behind a dunk and two free throws from Gobert. The Mavericks refused to let the Jazz build a comfortable buffer.

Williams and Dorian Finney-Smith each buried a 3-pointer to trim the lead to 19-16. Utah scored on four straight possessions -- starting with a basket from Gobert and ending with another from Shelvin Mack -- to go up 29-21. Seth Curry answered with a couple of 3-pointers to cut it back to 31-29.

Dallas took its first lead on a 3-pointer from Justin Anderson early in the second quarter. A basket from Salah Mejri gave the Mavericks a 40-37 lead with 9:18 left before halftime.

Utah retook a 50-47 lead on a Dante Exum 3-pointer. Hayward threw down a dunk and scored on a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions to put the Jazz up 62-53 with 1:06 remaining in the half.

The Mavericks rallied again in the third quarter. Wesley Matthews drained a 3-pointer to cap a 10-2 run and tie the score at 70.

Utah did not let Dallas actually take the lead. The Jazz answered with a 17-5 run, going up 87-75 with 1:07 left in the third quarter on back-to-back layups from Mack and Trey Lyles. Hood and Hayward got the run going when they each buried critical 3-pointers.

NOTES: Jazz C Rudy Gobert is the only NBA player to rank in the top five in both total rebounds (303) and total blocks (72) while also leading the league in field goal percentage (.682). ... Mavericks G Deron Williams averaged 23.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists in three starts against Utah last season. ... G Joe Ingles is the first Jazz player to shoot at least 50 percent from 3-point range with a minimum of 50 attempts through the team’s first 26 games of a season. Ingles tops the NBA in 3-point percentage (.508). ... F Harrison Barnes is averaging career highs in points (20.4) and rebounds (5.6) through his first 25 games with Dallas. He has increased his scoring average in each of his first five NBA seasons.