Jazz pull away from Grizzlies for fourth straight win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Gordon Heyward scored 22 points, Rudy Gobert added 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Utah Jazz pulled away for an 82-73 win over the Memphis Grizzlies Sunday at FedEx Forum.

Three-pointers by Boris Diaw, Heyward and Shelvyn Mack broke open a 66-all tie midway through the fourth quarter. A couple of inside buckets by Gobert, who dominated the paint, helped seal the win for the Jazz (18-10), who pulled past the Grizzlies (17-11) for the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings.

Gobert hit all nine of his field goal tries. Diaw had 11 points and Rodney Hood and Mack each added 10 for the Jazz, winners of four straight.

The Grizzlies shot a miserable 30.1 percent (28 of 93) from the field, including a blizzard of inside misses trying to beat Gobert, and were even worse from distance going 2 of 23.

Mike Conley led the Grizzlies with 14 points and Zach Randolph added 12 points off the bench. JaMychal Green scored 10, but Marc Gasol and Mike Conley shot a combined 7 of 38 for the Grizzlies, who have lost three of four.

Both teams shot below 36 percent from the field in the first half, and 3 of -26 from distance. But the Grizzlies bench, led by Randolph and Vince Carter, helped erase an 18-6 first-quarter deficit. Memphis reserves had a 24-7 bulge at halftime with Randolph and Carter scoring six apiece and Jarell Martin and James Ennis III chipping in five. Ennis, in his first game back from injury, hit two free throws with 27 seconds left to give the Grizzlies a 35-34 edge at the intermission.

Gobert dominated inside with 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting, and seven rebounds. But he was just 2 of 5 from the line, and Utah was 6 of 12 while the Grizzlies hit 6 of 7 freebies.

NOTES: Grizzlies PG Mike Conley played 29 minutes in his return Friday after missing nine games due to back fractures sustained in a collision Nov. 28. He scored just eight points and missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer in a 96-92 loss to Sacramento. "He responded well, though there was some soreness," Grizzlies coach David Fizdale said. ... Memphis F James Ennis (calf strain) was back Sunday after a two-week absence. ... Jazz PG George Hill (toe) remains day-to-day, Jazz coach Quin Snyder said. ... Memphis C Marc Gasol began the day averaging nearly 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists in December. "He's been the best player in the league the last 10 days," Snyder said. ... Jazz F Hayward, averaging 22.5 points a game this month, was held to 13 in a 102-96 loss to the Grizzlies at home Nov. 14. ... Utah plays at Golden State on Tuesday. Memphis plays host to the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.