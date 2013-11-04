Preview: Warriors at 76ers

Michael Carter-Williams is forcing people to reassess their initial predictions for the Philadelphia 76ers. The rookie point guard will look to lead the 76ers to 4-0 when they host Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Monday. Carter-Williams is averaging 20.7 points and nine assists in his first three games while Philadelphia is getting strong production from the frontcourt combination of Thaddeus Young and Spencer Hawes.

The Warriors got Curry and Klay Thompson hot in the same game for the first time this season on Saturday and combined for 49 points in an easy 98-87 victory over the Sacramento Kings. “They are two great, great shooters,” Golden State coach Mark Jackson said, “That’s who they are and it’s amazing. These guys put a lot of time into it. They have an incredible gift, and it’s a beautiful thing.” Those two are going up against the long arms on the perimeter of Carter-Williams, who already owns 13 steals in three games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (2-1): Curry, who broke a league record with 272 3-pointers last season, knocked down five 3-pointers against Sacramento and is well on his way to setting a new NBA mark with 16 through the first three games. The weakness in his game is taking care of the ball, and Curry committed nearly as many turnovers (18) as assists (21) in the last two contests. “He understands that he has to be better,” Jackson told reporters. “He understands that if we are going to achieve our vision, he’s got to take better care of the basketball. That’s unacceptable.”

ABOUT THE 76ERS (3-0): Philadelphia was a popular pick to finish at the bottom of the Eastern Conference after roster moves that included waving goodbye to All-Star point guard Jrue Holiday. Carter-Williams is proving to be more than a capable replacement at the point while Evan Turner (23 points), Hawes (19.3) and Young (17.3) are improving rapidly in the frontcourt. “Coach gives me a lot of confidence out there, so I’m able to play freely, and I just try to make things happen within the team,” Carter-Williams told reporters. “I try to do my job out there and get all my teammates involved.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The 76ers have won five straight at home over the Warriors, including a 104-97 triumph on Mar. 2.

2. Golden State F Harrison Barnes (foot) sat out the first three games but could return during the four-game road trip.

3. Turner is the first player to reach 20 points in each of the first three games for Philadelphia since Allen Iverson reached the mark in 15 straight before being traded to Denver in the 2006-07 campaign.

PREDICTION: Warriors 102, 76ers 98