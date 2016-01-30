Preview: Warriors at 76ers

The Golden State Warriors are once again ahead of the pace set by the 1996 Chicago Bulls in their 72-win season and are showing no signs of slowing down. The Warriors begin a three-game road trip and a stretch of 10 of 12 away from the Bay Area when they visit the lowly Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

Golden State slipped behind the Michael Jordan-led Bulls with a loss at Detroit on Jan. 16 but responded with five straight wins over the likes of Cleveland, Chicago, Indiana, San Antonio and Dallas by an average of 25.4 points. Shooting guard Klay Thompson and forward Draymond Green both received well-deserved All-Star nods on Thursday, joining MVP Stephen Curry to make a trio of Warriors headed to Toronto next month. The 76ers are at the complete opposite end of the spectrum with no All-Stars and the worst record in the NBA. Philadelphia seems to be putting together a better stretch of late and has alternated wins and losses over the last six contests, including a 113-103 triumph over Phoenix in its last home game.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (42-4): Thompson broke out for a season-high 45 points on Wednesday against Dallas to make up for Curry and Green getting off to uncharacteristically slow starts. “When he hits his first couple, he’s going to get it going,” Golden State head coach Steve Kerr told reporters of Thompson. “What I was thrilled about (Wednesday) was his movement without the ball. He opened up the game, just really cutting, coming hard off of screens and curling.” Thompson is making his second straight All-Star appearance while Green will be heading to the NBA’s annual showcase for the first time.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (7-40): Philadelphia will have some representation at All-Star weekend, with rookie center Jahlil Okafor scheduled to be one of the headliners for the U.S. team during the Rising Stars Challenge. The Duke product is averaging 17.4 points and 7.3 rebounds and hopes to return on Friday after sitting out the last two games while battling an illness. The 76ers put themselves in position to earn back-to-back wins without Okafor and took a five-point lead into the fourth quarter at Detroit on Wednesday before falling well off the pace and suffering a 110-97 loss.

1. 76ers G Hollis Thompson is 12-of-20 from 3-point range in the last five games.

2. The Warriors are the first team since the 1994-95 Orlando Magic to record at least 30 assists in five straight games.

3. Golden State has taken four straight in the series.

PREDICTION: Warriors 120, 76ers 101