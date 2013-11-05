Iguodala leads Warriors to victory over 76ers

PHILADELPHIA -- Everybody seemed willing to discuss how much it meant for Andre Iguodala to have a big night against his former team.

Everybody but Iguodala himself.

The veteran shooting guard scored 32 points Monday night, two shy of his career high, as the Golden State Warriors ripped the previously unbeaten Philadelphia 76ers, 110-90.

Point guard Stephen Curry also had his second career triple-double for Golden State (3-1), generating 18 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. He added five steals.

The Warriors, who led by as many as 39 points, also equaled their season high of 15 3-pointers.

Afterward, Golden State coach Mark Jackson, a former player, was asked what it is like to go against a former team.

“It’s no secret: You want to kill them,” Jackson said. “You say all the right things beforehand, just in case it doesn’t work out, but your mindset is to make a statement.”

Related Coverage Preview: Warriors at 76ers

Iguodala, who scored a total of 26 points in the Warriors’ first three games, notched 27 in the first half alone. He shot 11-for-18 from the field and made a career-high seven 3-pointers in 11 attempts.

Curry said he was happy for Iguodala. “I know it probably means something to him,” he said, “and obviously get the win, too.”

Sixers coach Brett Brown was also quite certain Iguodala was “excited to come back to Philadelphia and play.”

“And play he did,” Brown said.

But Iguodala would not attach any added significance to his performance.

“I don’t think it means much, going against Philly,” he said. “The ball just went in the hole tonight.”

He did say that former teammate Evan Turner texted him after the Sixers moved to 3-0 with a victory over Chicago on Saturday night, and his message was simple: “You’re next.”

“Actually,” Iguodala said, “I wanted to shut him out tonight. I wasn’t even thinking about scoring.”

Turner and rookie point guard Michael Carter-Williams each scored 18 to lead the Sixers (3-1).

Carter-Williams, selected the Eastern Conference Player of the Week earlier in the day, shot just 4-for-17 from the field. He offset his four assists with six of the Sixers’ 24 turnovers.

Iguodala spent his first eight NBA seasons with the Sixers, then was traded to Denver in August 2012. He signed with Golden State as a free agent prior to this season.

He shot 6-for-9 from 3-point range in the first half, 9-for-15 overall. Like shooting guard Klay Thompson, he scored five points in an 18-0 first-quarter flurry, when the Warriors surged into a 28-12 lead. Golden State was never threatened thereafter, building advantages of 66-42 at halftime and 97-58 with 2:47 left in the third quarter.

“It was almost kind of like a high school game,” Iguodala said of his first-half shooting, “where you get it going and you can’t miss.”

He also fired a behind-the-back pass from the left corner to power forward David Lee for a layup late in the second quarter, while falling out of bounds.

“Stuff like that, when I was here, that was just natural to me,” Iguodala said. “Coach does a really good job of letting guys do what they do. That’s kind of second nature to me.”

NOTES: It was the 15th time in his career SG Andre Iguodala scored 30 points or more, but the first time since he left Philadelphia. ... PG Stephen Curry’s other triple-double came on Feb. 5, 2010 against the Clippers. ... PG Michael Carter-Williams became the first recipient of the Player of the Week at the start of a career since Orlando Magic C Shaquille O‘Neal in 1992-93. Carter-Williams alternately said he was proud, happy and thankful about the honor before adding something he has said repeatedly: “My focus is on the next game, with my teammates. ... It’s a great achievement, but it’s not all my focus.” .... Philadelphia coach Brett Brown praised his point guard for being so grounded and said achievements tend to be “grossly exaggerated at this very early stage.” At the same time, Brown said, “There’s no denying he’s a talent, and I‘m glad he’s mine.” ... Warriors F Harrison Barnes did not play because of an inflamed toe on his left foot.