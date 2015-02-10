Bench players help Warriors win

PHILADELPHIA -- The Golden State Warriors continue to own the NBA’s record, at 41-9. Yet coach Steve Kerr said after Monday night’s 89-84 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers that his team has “hit the wall.”

Golden State’s vaunted bench allowed the Warriors to fight through it, outscoring Philadelphia’s reserves 39-19 and accounting for all the points in a pivotal 14-2 run at the beginning of the fourth quarter, as the Warriors won for the fifth time in six games.

“I‘m actually really proud of the guys for pulling that win out,” Kerr said. “It wasn’t pretty. There wasn’t much we did well, but we had a few key individual performances.”

Two reserves, guard Leandro Barbosa and forward Marreese Speights, scored six points each in the key run, which gave Golden State an 81-63 lead with 9:04 left. The Sixers drew no closer than four after that.

That allowed the Warriors to win on a night when they scored their second-fewest points of the season, and shot 40 percent from the floor, their second-lowest percentage.

Guard Stephen Curry scored 20 points but shot 7 for 20 from the floor, including 3 for 12 from 3-point range. The other guard, Klay Thompson, shot 4 for 14 from the floor and 1 for 6 from beyond the arc while scoring 13 points.

“We’re deep,” Curry said. “When we defend and turn defense into easy points, it helps us in those lulls that we have.”

The Warriors’ reserves began the night averaging 35.5 points a game, tying the Sixers for 10th in the NBA in bench scoring, but Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said beforehand that Golden State’s subs would be capable of contending for a playoff berth in the Eastern Conference.

Barbosa finished with 16 points and former Sixer Andre Iguodala had 13 off the bench. Speights, another former Sixer, finished with 10.

“We look forward to giving a jolt every night, even when (Curry and Thompson are) on,” Iguodala said. “When you have so much depth, you have a lot of guys who want to continue to prove themselves, night in and night out.”

Forward Robert Covington had 21 points and eight rebounds for Philadelphia (12-41), which saw a four-game home winning streak end.

“I‘m just so proud of our guys’ defensive improvement, their attention to defense,” Brown said. “They take pride in playing defense. They know that it is our identity. Holding a team that is averaging 111 to 89 points, you can’t ask for anything more.”

The Sixers, playing without guard Michael Carter-Williams (strained right big toe) for the third straight game, saw all five starters crack double figures and owned a 52-40 rebounding advantage. They turned the ball over 27 times, however, leading to 35 Golden State points.

Philadelphia ripped off 12 straight points following the Warriors’ big run at the beginning of the final period, eight by Covington, to creep within six, at 81-75, with 5:06 left.

Iguodala then coaxed in a reverse layup, and a basket by Curry pushed the Warriors’ lead to 85-75 with 2:29 remaining.

The Sixers made it a four-point game on Covington’s basket in the closing seconds.

The Warriors built an early 18-16 lead, but the Sixers went on a 12-2 run bridging the first and second quarters to go up 28-20. Included in that spree was a play on which rookie guard K.J. McDaniels, celebrating his 22nd birthday, underhanded the ball off the glass from the foul line, then snagged the rebound in midair with one hand and dunked.

The Warriors reeled off eight straight points, the first six of those by Barbosa, to forge the first of the second quarter’s four ties. Curry hit a 3-pointer to snap the last one and make it 44-41 with 49.9 seconds left in the half.

The Golden State lead was 46-44 at the break, at which point Barbosa was leading the Warriors with eight points. Center Nerlens Noel had nine to pace Philadelphia.

The game was tied for the last time at 46-46 on Noel’s dunk 50 seconds into the second half, but Thompson made two free throws and Curry a 3-pointer to start a 9-0 rush. Golden State was up 67-61 at the end of the quarter.

NOTES: Golden State F Draymond Green left the game after three quarters with a sprained right ankle and did not return. ... Sixers G Michael Carter-Williams said his strained right big toe is “getting better each day” and he hopes to compete in the Rising Stars Challenge and the skills competition at All-Star Weekend in New York City. “I would be disappointed (not to take part),” he said. “It would be less disappointing than not being able to play here. Playing for Philadelphia and yourself in an accolade game is cool, but I think playing with this team really bums me out the most.” Coach Brett Brown said the decision as to whether Carter-Williams will participate will be made among the player, the coaches, the medical staff and general manager Sam Hinkie.