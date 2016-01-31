Barnes’ 3-pointer lifts Warriors over 76ers

PHILADELPHIA - The Golden State Warriors seldom lose, but on Saturday their coach, Steve Kerr, believed they deserved to be defeated.

Forward Harrison Barnes sank a 3-pointer with 0.2 seconds left on the clock and the Warriors escaped with a 108-105 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in a meeting of the NBA’s best and worst teams.

Guard Klay Thompson scored 32 points to lead the Warriors, the defending league champions, who improved to 43-4. That equaled the 1966-67 Sixers for the best 47-game start in league history.

The Warriors, however, committed 15 of their 23 turnovers in the second half, allowing the Sixers to erase a deficit that was 24 points in the third quarter and 15 with 5:42 left in the game.

Kerr said his team “completely messed around with the game” from the beginning of the third quarter on.

“We probably should have lost,” Kerr said. “If the Gods delivered what should have happened, we probably should have lost, because that’s what happens when you mess around with the game and the ball.”

As it was, he added, “Harrison bailed us out.”

Kerr made his concerns clear to his team.

“He was fired up after the game,” said Barnes, who scored 11 points. “He didn’t appreciate the way we went out there and kind of played with the game and were lazy, turning the ball over, kind of careless on defense. The game kind of works that way. If you mess around with it, it can come back to bite you. We were fortunate tonight.”

Guard Stephen Curry added 23 points for Golden State, and forward Draymond Green finished with 10 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists. Both of them committed seven turnovers.

“We probably definitely should have lost, and it was all my fault,” Green said. “I was selfishly unselfish, if you know what that means. ... In other words, I was chasing a triple-double.”

Green did make the game’s most important pass, collecting a feed from Curry at the top of the circle and pitching to Barnes in the right corner.

“I just let it ride,” Barnes said.

Thompson, who notched a season-high 45 points in a victory over Dallas on Wednesday night, had 21 in Saturday’s first half, staking the Warriors to a 73-54 lead.

Golden State extended that bulge to 24 midway through the third quarter, and was up 100-85 after Thompson’s layup with 5:42 left in the game. The Sixers then went on a 20-5 run, including seven points from guard Ish Smith.

Smith’s breakaway layup with 22.3 seconds left tied the score at 105-105.

Guard Isaiah Canaan scored 18 points off the bench for the Sixers (7-41), including a four-point play with 38.6 seconds left. Smith had 16 points, nine assists and four steals, while forward Robert Covington collected 12 points and 13 rebounds.

“For us to be down 24 and find a way at home to not roll over, not be all caught up in the moment and find a way to give something back to our fans -- who are fantastic -- is a great thing for our young team,” coach Brett Brown said.

The Sixers moved to an early 17-10 lead behind guard Nik Stauskas, who scored seven points, but the Warriors reeled off 15 straight to go ahead.

Thompson had eight of those points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Golden State, up 34-28 after a quarter, saw Philadelphia creep within three early in the second quarter, 38-35, on a 3-pointer by guard/forward Hollis Thompson.

The Warriors, however, outscored the Sixers 35-19 the rest of the quarter to take a 73-54 halftime lead.

It was the most points the Sixers have allowed in a half this season. The Warriors’ 65.3-percent shooting was also the best by a Philadelphia opponent in any half this season.

Thompson had eight of his 21 first-half points in the quarter, while Green contributed six of the 10 he scored in the first 24 minutes. Green also had 10 rebounds and six assists in the half.

NOTES: Philadelphia C Jahlil Okafor and G JaKarr Sampson returned after missing the two previous games because of illness. Okafor, the 76ers’ leading scorer, did not start, however, as coach Brett Brown sought to match up with the smaller Warriors. Okafor finished with 13 points. ... Warriors C Andrew Bogut grabbed 16 rebounds. ... Golden State G/F Andre Iguodala, a former Sixer, did not dress, as the Warriors elected to rest him. ... Warriors C Festus Ezeli missed his second straight game because of a sore left knee. ... Rappers Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj were in the crowd, the third time this month they have taken in a Sixers game.