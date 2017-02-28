Warriors overcome off night from beyond the arc

PHILADELPHIA -- The Golden State Warriors, deserted by their long-range touch Monday night, were nonetheless able to grind out a victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Kevin Durant, back after missing the previous game with a bruised left hand, scored 27 points and Klay Thompson added 21 as the Warriors beat the Sixers 119-108.

Golden State, which improved its NBA-best record to 50-9, did so despite missing 23 of 29 3-point attempts.

"Just didn't fall for us tonight," Thompson said. "Happens. Just have to move on."

The Warriors compensated, shooting 56.7 percent on two-point shots, making 29 of 33 free throws, outscoring Philadelphia 62-48 on points in the paint and turning 23 Sixers turnovers in 23 points.

"I thought we played a really good game," Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. "We just couldn't make a shot. But we made up for it by getting to the free-throw line."

The Warriors began the night shooting 38.9 percent from 3-point range, the second-best rate in the league, but missed 15 of 16 attempts in the first half and 22 of their first 25 in the game.

All-Star guard Stephen Curry, who finished with 19 points on 7-of-23 shooting, missed all 11 of his 3-point tries. It was just the third time in 211 games he has failed to connect on at least one 3-point shot.

That includes a league-record streak of 157 games with one or more triples, snapped Nov. 4 against the Lakers.

"I forgot to adjust to the thickness of the air," Curry joked. "It happens, but you have to find other ways to impact the game."

Sixers coach Brett Brown dismissed Curry's struggles as being more the result of an off night than anything the Sixers did defensively.

"At times, we got lucky with them as a team," Brown said. "They didn't shoot it the way a team would normally shoot it."

Other picked up the slack for Golden State, which won its fourth straight and its seventh in eight games.

Zaza Pachulia scored a season-high 16 points, and Draymond Green contributed 14 points, 11 assists, six rebounds and five steals.

"When you take away something, something else gets exposed," Brown said. "It's hard to guard everything."

Golden State, which set a league record by going 73-9 last season, became the second team to post its 50th victory before its 60th game in consecutive seasons, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

The Warriors were not seriously threatened in the second half and led 99-87 when Golden State's David West was assessed a flagrant foul-1 for elbowing rookie forward Dario Saric in the head as he attempted a shot in the lane early in the fourth quarter.

Saric made both free throws and Nik Stauskas added a jumper on the subsequent possession, cutting the gap to 99-91 with 7:54 left.

West responded by assisting on the Warriors' next three field goals -- a layup by Shaun Livingston, a 3-pointer by Green and a layup by Curry -- as Golden State built its cushion to 106-92 with 5:51 left.

Sixers coach Brett Brown called the Warriors' collection of talent "the Holy Grail," but was heartened by the play of Saric, who finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

"He does so much and cares so much," Brown said. "He represents everything we're trying to grow. ... He has a pride and a toughness you want your culture to represent."

Saric, amid the best stretch of his fledgling career, was eager to test himself against a team like Golden State and a player like Green.

"I tried to motivate myself today a little bit more against maybe the best team in the NBA," he said. "You try to beat them. For me, it's always hard when you lose like that. It's not normal for us to beat them, but we got a good game."

Gerald Henderson added 16 points for the Sixers, who earlier in the day announced that rookie center Joel Embiid, their leading scorer and rebounder, will be out indefinitely with a bone bruise and meniscus tear in his left knee.

Embiid, who was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday afternoon, suffered the injury on Jan. 20, when he landed awkwardly after dunking against Portland. He has since missed 17 of 18 games, including the last 14.

The team had previously announced that he would sit out at least the first four games after the All-Star break, meaning he could have potentially returned Friday against the Knicks.

The Warriors, down 31-28 late in the first quarter, rode an 18-4 run to a 46-35 lead midway through the second quarter. Thompson provided nine points in that rush.

The Sixers reeled off 10 straight points, including two 3-pointers by Henderson, to cut the gap to one, and were down just 59-56 at the half.

Henderson notched 12 points in the first 24 minutes, and Thompson led Golden State with 15.

Pachulia had nine points in the first 5:09 of the third quarter, helping stake the Warriors to an 84-70 lead, and by the end of the quarter Golden State was up 93-80.

NOTES: Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo said in a televised interview with Comcast SportsNet that swelling developed in C Joel Embiid's left knee in recent days and added that while the organization is "hopeful" the rookie will be able to return before the end of the season, it is not yet clear whether that is possible or not. ... Philadelphia also announced that F Ben Simmons, the first overall pick in the 2016 draft, had bone marrow injected into his surgically repaired right foot to accelerate healing. Simmons broke that foot in training camp and is out for the season. ... The Sixers bought out the contract of C Andrew Bogut, acquired from Dallas in a trade last Thursday, and waived him. "His goals aren't sort of aligned with ours," coach Brett Brown said. "He really feels, and I agree with him, (that) he wants to go play with a playoff team at this stage of his career, and make an impact." ESPN.com reported that Cleveland, San Antonio, Houston, Boston and Utah are potential destinations for Bogut, a former Warrior. ... Golden State coach Steve Kerr did not offer any updates about his team's backup point-guard vacancy, amid speculation that the Warriors will sign G Jose Calderon, who was waived by the Lakers.