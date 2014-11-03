Warriors score last seven points, stun Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Golden State Warriors’ unblemished record appeared to be in serious jeopardy in the late going Sunday night.

Then the Warriors sparked to life, outscoring Portland 7-0 over the final 26.3 seconds rally for a 95-90 victory over the Trail Blazers at the Moda Center.

Guard Klay Thompson scored the go-ahead basket on a runner with 8.7 seconds left, and guard Stephen Curry iced the verdict with four consecutive free throws in the closing seconds as Golden State improved to 3-0.

Thompson scored 29 points and Curry added 21 for the Warriors, who took advantage of three Portland turnovers in the final 14.3 seconds.

”These are the moments we play for,“ said Thompson, who spent his childhood years growing up in suburban Lake Oswego, Ore. ”They are the most fun. It’s what the fans pay to see.

“This was a great win for us. It’s always grew to come home and play well.”

Forward LaMarcus Aldridge, who collected 26 points and 13 rebounds, scored the final 10 points for Portland, his 18-footer providing a 90-88 lead with 2:01 remaining.

The Blazers never scored again.

”We didn’t do what we’re supposed to do,“ said Portland guard Wesley Matthews, who scored 18 points. ”We didn’t take care of the ball.

“We had that game. We were in control. Then it kind of flipped on us, and they came out with a victory.”

After Aldridge gave Portland the lead, neither team scored again until Golden State forward Andre Iguodala was fouled on a drive with 26.3 seconds to go.

Iguodala made the first free throw, then missed the second, and Portland rebounded. The ball was knocked from Matthews’ hands and, after a scramble, the ball went out of bounds, the Warriors gaining possession.

After a timeout, Thompson scored on a runner from the left side to give the Warriors a 91-90 edge with 8.7 seconds left.

”We were trying to get a counter action going,“ Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. ”Klay faked like he was coming up off the weak side, then we ran him off the baseline. Wesley played him perfectly. He chased him right off. The good thing was, (Warriors center Andrew Bogut) set a good screen, and he got just enough of Matthews that Klay curled in.

“Once (Thompson) got the ball, he was in a good scoring position, and he hit just a beautiful shot.”

After another timeout, forward Nicolas Batum’s in-bounds pass to Aldridge was knocked away by Golden State forward Draymond Green and picked up by Curry, who was fouled with 4.5 seconds remaining. He made both foul shots to provide a 93-90 lead.

Aldridge’s inbounds pass was intercepted by Curry, whose free throws salted away the win.

“In this league, a game’s never over,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “When you’re down, you have to keep fighting. When you’re ahead, don’t take anything for granted.”

Ahead by three points at the half, Golden State upped the margin to 63-56 midway through the third quarter. Then Lillard finally warmed up, scoring on a drive and a 3-pointer, and guard Will Barton’s wild jumper pulled Portland in front 68-66 late in the period. The score was knotted at 68-68 going into the fourth quarter.

The teams battled back and forth, the Blazers taking an 84-81 lead after back-to-back jumpers by Aldridge with four minutes to play. Thompson’s driving dunk and three-point play pushed the Warriors back on top 86-84 with 3:19 left. In the clutch, they had what it took to get the win.

“That says a lot about the guys we have on the team,” Curry said. “No matter what situation you’re thrown into, you can somehow produce and have a good performance.”

NOTES: Golden State is 3-0 for the first time since the 1994-95 season. ... Portland G Damian Lillard had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists but was only 4-for-18 from the field, including 1-for-7 from 3-point range. The All-Star is shooting 26.8 percent (11-for-41) from the field this season. ... The Warriors got an excellent contribution off the bench from G Leandro Barbosa, who had 13 points on 5-for-9 shooting in 16 minutes. ... Warriors G Klay Thompson and G Stephen Curry were coming off a game in which they combined for 72 points in a 127-104 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night. ... F Draymond Green started at power forward again for the Warriors in place of David Lee, who missed his third consecutive game with a strained left hamstring. ... Portland reserve F Joel Freeland (foot) did not dress.