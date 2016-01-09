EditorsNote: fixes Green’s triple-doubles to eight, not seven

Warriors pound Portland for yet another win

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Even in the midst of a sprint through the park, it’s good to stop and smell the roses.

”We couldn’t ask for a better start almost midway through the regular season,“ guard Klay Thompson said after scoring 36 points to lead Golden State to a 128-108 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night at the Moda Center, improving the Warriors record to an almost inconceivable 34-2. ”It’s crazy how fast the season is going. Winning helps that.

“We’re still hungry. There’s a long way to go before we get to where we want to. But we also have to enjoy this. We have a special group. We all sacrifice to win. It’s really fun.”

Guard Stephen Curry helped out with 26 points to go with nine assists despite sitting out the entire fourth quarter as the Warriors won their fifth straight game. Forward Draymond Green had an NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season with 11 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

Guard Damian Lillard tallied a season-high 40 points and handed out 10 assists for the Trail Blazers (15-24), who have lost three in a row and nine of the last 13.

The Warriors fired at a .529 clip from the field and sank 18 of 32 attempts (.563) from 3-point range. Thompson was 13 for 22 from the field, making 7 of 10 tries from beyond the arc. He came out smoking with 19 first-quarter points, hitting on 7 of 9 shots from the field, including 5 of 5 on 3-point tries.

“I was in a great rhythm,” Thompson said. “I was taking pretty good shots. Just happened to be one of those quarters. It just kind of happens -- no real good explanation for it.”

Golden State jumped to a 12-2 lead as Portland missed its first nine shots from the field, and soon the visitors extended the difference to 30-11. Thompson had 24 points and Curry 13 to stake the Warriors to a 74-52 lead at the half.

Curry scored 13 points in the third quarter, and the Warriors took a 106-87 into the final period. The Blazers never got closer than 18 points the rest of the way.

”We were able to start the game off on the right foot,“ Curry said. ”That’s the key when you come into this arena, especially against a talented offensive team like they are. You don’t want to get behind.

“We got stops early, stuck to our principals, made it tough on them and played our game.”

Lillard scored 20 points in each half to become the first Trail Blazers with at least 40 points and 10 assists in a game in the 20-year history of the Moda Center. Clyde Drexler was the last Portland player to accomplish that feat at Memorial Coliseum in 1989.

It’s always good be the first one to do something, especially being a part of an organization I plan on being with my entire career,” Lillard said. “It’s an honor, but I’d have liked to have it come in a winning effort.”

No NBA team has ever started a season 34-2. The 1995-96 Chicago Bulls finished the regular season with the best mark in history -- 72-10.

The Warriors “are on pace to have the best record ever,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “They likely will get it. They’re dominating the league right now. I don’t see any signs of letting up. They know how to play, they know their formula for success and they execute it very well.”

NOTES: Golden State is now 17-0 at home, 17-2 on the road. ... The Warriors are 101-17 in regular-season games since the start of the 2014-15 campaign. ... G Klay Thompson is averaging 33.0 points over the last five games. ... F Brandon Rush started for Golden State as F Harrison Barnes works his way back after missing 16 games with an ankle injury. Rush scored a season-high 20 points while Barnes had seven points on 2-for-10 shooting in 23 minutes off the bench. “Harrison is coming along,” Coach Luke Walton said. “We’re going to continue to give him more minutes and get him even more aggressive. We’re playing him more at the ‘four’ right now, coming back from the injury, but we’ll get him some more ‘three’ minutes and slowly take the progression.” ... Portland beat Golden State 118-101 at the Moda Center during the preseason. “At the time, it seemed like a big deal,” Walton said with a grin. “Now it doesn‘t.” ... Portland coach Terry Stotts said he has been impressed with the way Walton has run the Warriors with head coach Steve Kerr out as he continues to deal with back issues. “The toughest thing in this league is managing success and managing failure,” Stotts said. “He is managing success very well.”