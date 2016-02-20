Lillard comes out blazing in Portland‘s137-105 route against Warriors

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Guard Damian Lillard said not getting an invitation to participate in the NBA All-Star Game didn’t provide extra motivation on Friday night at the Moda Center.

He could have fooled a lot of people with his performance in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 137-105 drubbing of the Golden State Warriors.

Lillard bombed in a career-high 51 points to lead the Trail Blazers (28-27) to the rout of the defending NBA champions and the team with the NBA’s best record this season.

Guard CJ McCollum added 21 points and seven assists and center Mason Plumlee contributed 12 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Blazers, who won for the ninth time in 10 games.

“Whether I make the All-Star team or not, my focus is on making this team a winning team,” said Lillard, who scored 32 points in the second half and 21 in the fourth quarter.

McCollum, however, provided a little insight to his backcourt mate’s mindset.

”Angry Dame,“ McCollum said. ”He was an angry man out there tonight. That’s what we need. We need him to be aggressive, assertive, play with a chip on his shoulder.

“He carried us tonight. He hit big shots. He defended. He made hustle plays. He didn’t turn the ball over. He played like an All-Star tonight.”

Lillard was 18 of 28 from the field, 9 of 12 from 3-point range and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line. He had seven assists, a career-high six steals and no turnovers in 31 minutes. In a 5:18 span in the fourth quarter, Lillard was 7 of 8 from the field, including 5 of 5 on 3-point shots.

“I came out tonight and when I did my routine before the game, I just felt good,” Lillard said. “I felt in rhythm. The ball felt good in my hands. Once I saw the ball go in so much early in the game, that’s what helped me get going later in the game.”

Guard Stephen Curry scored 31 points despite not playing the fourth quarter for the Warriors (48-5), who saw an 11-game win streak ended

Guard Klay Thompson had 21 points for the Warriors, who suffered their most one-sided loss of the season.

The Blazers shot 53.6 percent from the field and a sizzling 56.7 percent from 3-point range, knocking down 17 of 30 from beyond the arc. Golden State shot only 39.1 percent from the field and .353 (12 of 34) from 3-point range.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr was most unhappy that his players had 13 turnovers in a third quarter in which the Warriors were outscored 36-17.

”This is the NBA,“ Kerr said. ”There are going to be nights when the other team gets hot. (The Blazers’) backcourt is like our backcourt -- they can just explode. What I‘m not OK with is losing our poise in the third quarter. We tried to score like 15 points in one possession over and over, trying to make home-run plays.

“They kicked our butts. They served everything, but we should have put up a better effort, a better fight in the third quarter.”

Portland emerged from a whirlwind first half with a 68-62 lead after seizing a 19-point lead early in the second quarter. Lillard had 19 points and six assists in the half. Curry scored 24 and Green compiled 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Warriors.

The Blazers built the lead to 93-75 after nine straight points by Lillard midway through the third quarter. After a 9-0 Portland run, it was 102-75. Portland took a 104-79 advantage into the fourth quarter and increased the margin to 35 points in the late going.

NOTES: Portland sank eight of its first nine shots from the field and led 42-31 after a first quarter that featured a shootout between Portland G Damian Lillard (17 points) and Golden State G Stephen Curry (16). The Blazers made 17 of 26 shots in scoring the most points by a Warriors opponent in any quarter this season. ... Lillard is the only player with 50 points, seven assists and six steals in a game since steals became an official statistic in 1973-74. He is the first player with 50 points, seven assists and no turnovers since Reggie Miller in 1992. ... Daniel McGunnigle, an auditor from Tualatin, sank a half-court shot during a fourth-quarter timeout to win a 2016 Toyota Prius 5. ... It was the most one-sided defeat for Golden State since a 123-84 loss to Denver in April 2012. The Warriors’ previous worst loss was 114-91 to Dallas on Dec. 30.