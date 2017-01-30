Durant, Warriors withstand Blazers' comeback bid

PORTLAND, Ore. -- When Portland's Evan Turner launched a 3-point attempt from right in front of the Golden State bench in the closing seconds Sunday night at Moda Center, Warriors coach Steve Kerr grabbed his clipboard.

"I was drawing up my play to run at the other end, thinking we were about to be down one," Kerr said. "It looked good from our end. I was right behind him. The shot was dead on-line -- just a little short."

When the ball bounced off the rim as time expired, the Warriors' 113-111 win over the Trail Blazers was secured.

Kevin Durant scored 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Klay Thompson added 27 points for the Warriors, who won their third consecutive game and 10th in the past 11 outings. Golden State (41-7) was playing without Stephen Curry, who sat out the game with the flu a night after bombing in 43 points in a 144-98 rout of the Los Angeles Clippers.

"I'm thrilled with this win," Kerr said. "On the road, (second of) back-to-back games, without Steph ... it's a great win, and I can see our guys didn't have a ton of energy. They really had to gut it out."

CJ McCollum collected 28 points and seven rebounds, and Damian Lillard added 19 points and eight assists for the Trail Blazers, who saw their three-game winning streak end.

Portland (21-28) had a chance to win when Durant was called for a push-off in an inbounds play with 5.5 seconds left. After a timeout, Turner found himself wide open at the 3-point arc, with the ball and a chance to hit the game-winner. He missed.

"It felt good," said Turner, who had 18 points, six assists and four rebounds. "I had decent rhythm on it off the dribble. It just fell short."

The difference in the game came at the free-throw line, where Golden State was 33 of 39, Portland only 9 of 12.

"I can't explain the free-throw disparity," Portland coach Terry Stotts said. "We didn't go to the line very much."

Golden State dominated the early going, leading 33-24 after one quarter and 51-30 midway through the second quarter. However, the Blazers closed on a 20-2 tear to get to within 53-50 at the half.

The Warriors seized control again, going ahead 84-72 before settling for an 84-74 advantage into the final period.

The Blazers rallied, Al-Farouq Aminu's driving layup knotting the score at 91-91 with 6:31 to play.

The Warriors regained the lead at 99-95 with 4:09 left. Mason Plumlee's rebound basket cut it to 99-97 with 2:41 to play, but Durant sank a jumper to make it 101-97 with two minutes to go.

Turner knocked down a short jumper to trim it to 101-99 with 1:36 left, but Durant answered, and it was 103-99 with 1:26 to go.

Thompson's 3-pointer pushed Golden State ahead 106-99 with 37.5 seconds remaining.

Lillard made three free throws to cut it to 106-102 with 31.8 seconds to go, but Durant followed with a pair of foul shots to make it 108-102 with 30.4 seconds left.

Lillard drove for a quick score, and Thompson made only 1 of 2 at the line for a 109-104 lead with 25.7 seconds to play. McCollum bombed in a 3-pointer, and the difference was only 109-107 with 17.8 seconds left.

Thompson sank a pair of foul shots to up Golden State's edge to 111-107 with 16.7 seconds remaining. Turner drove for a layup to cut it to 111-109 with 12 seconds to go, but Thompson went back to the line and made two for a 113-109 lead with 10 seconds on the clock.

Turner drove for another basket to cut it to 113-111 for 5.5 ticks left.

NOTES: Golden State is the first team in NBA history to reach 40 wins before its 50th game in three consecutive seasons. ... G Stephen Curry was on the Warriors' team flight to Portland. "He was fine (Saturday night), but woke up this morning really sick," coach Steve Kerr said before the game. "Steph wanted to play. He wanted to tough it out, but it didn't make sense from a personal or team standpoint." G Shaun Livingston started in Curry's place, contributing six points in 23 minutes. ... Portland F Moe Harkless (calf) returned after missing the previous two games, and he scored 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting off the bench. ... Portland F Ed Davis (wrist) sat out his fourth straight game. ... Golden State won its sixth straight regular-season game against Portland and swept the season series 4-0. ... The Warriors entered the game ranked No. 1 in the NBA in defensive efficiency, the Blazers 27th.