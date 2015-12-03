Curry scores 40 in 3 quarters as Warriors stay perfect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Stephen Curry’s father Dell was honored by the Charlotte Hornets at halftime Wednesday night.

Stephen took over the spotlight from there with one of the most-incredible shooting displays of his career as the Golden State Warriors remained perfect with a 116-99 victory.

Curry erupted for 28 third-quarter points -- including the Warriors’ final 24 of the quarter -- and finished with 40 points despite sitting out the entire fourth quarter. He was 14 of 18 from the field, and eight of 11 from 3-point range.

Afterward, he said he couldn’t have imagined a better evening, especially since the Hornets honored his father as the franchise’s all-time scoring leader during a ceremony at halftime.

“It was a cool atmosphere to play in,” he said. “Especially on top of my dad’s ceremony. It was nice to be able to get out there at halftime and hear his speech, standing with my mom and sister and my aunts and my grandma. So I can’t ask for more, to play like I did and get the win on top of my dad’s ceremony.”

The win moved the Warriors to 20-0, adding to the best start in NBA history. The Warriors have now won 24 straight regular-season games dating to last season.

“It’s getting surreal, for sure,” Curry said. “It doesn’t even sound right, to be honest. The NBA has so many great teams and great talents, so to be able to put on a run like this is special. It says a lot about our focus night in and night out. We don’t always play our best but we find different ways to win. That’s the strength of our team. Different guys step up on different nights.”

The Warriors took command quickly, racing to a 28-13 lead and never looking back. They led by as many as 26.

Curry’s explosion came over the final 7:26 of the third. He started it off with three free throws, then a drive, then came back to hit, in succession, a 3-pointer, a fastbreak layup, two more 3-pointers, a layup, and then two more 3-pointers. At least three of the 3-pointers were 30-footers.

“Steph was incredible,” Warriors interim head coach Luke Walton said. “In his hometown like this, 40 points in only three quarters, I mean, that’s why he’s MVP of the league.”

“When you get on a streak like that, it’s fun,” Curry said. “I mean, you don’t expect to make six out of six in the third quarter like that. But the shots I took, I’ve said it before, are the ones I practice. I’ve taken them plenty of times. You expect to make them even though some nights it’s off.”

Guard Klay Thompson was the only other Golden State player in double figures with 21, including 15 in the first quarter. Forward Draymond Green and center Andrew Bogut had 11 rebounds each.

The Warriors shot 52.3 percent from the field for the game and were 16 of 34 from 3-point range.

The Hornets (10-8) shot just 37.2 percent from the field, including guard Kemba Walker’s woeful two of 16. Guard Nicolas Batum led the way with 17 points, forward Frank Kaminsky scored 16.

Hornets coach Steve Clifford tipped his hat to the Warriors.

“They played really well and obviously they’re the best team in our league,” Clifford said. “Steph had a great third quarter, obviously, in a variety of ways. Frankly, we didn’t play that well. The one thing that’s disappointing and that has to change is you can’t pick and choose when you’re going to be physical. We got beat up again on the glass and we have to have someone who is willing to hit people in there.”

“The Warriors are a great team,” Batum said. “They’ve been great for a while now. But we have to compete. We have to compete more. We let them play their game and get way out front way too early.”

NOTES: The Hornets announced before the game that they have signed coach Steve Clifford to a multi-year contract extension. Terms were not disclosed. ... The Hornets were without C Al Jefferson (left calf strain) and expect Jefferson to miss at least two weeks. ... Warriors F Harrison Barnes (sprained left ankle) missed his third straight game. ... Combined with four wins to close out last season, the Warriors now have a 24-game regular-season winning streak. The longest winning streak in NBA history is 33 straight by the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers. ... The Hornets debuted new black Buzz City alternate uniforms. ... The Hornets were closing out a seven-game home stand. They had won five of their first six during the home stand. ... The Hornets will also have a seven-game home stand in March. ... The Warriors were playing the second game of a seven-game road trip. They will play at Toronto Saturday and then will face Brooklyn, Indiana, Boston and Milwaukee later on the trip. ... The Hornets will play at Chicago on Saturday.