Preview: Warriors at Bucks

The Golden State Warriors matched their longest winning streak since 1975 and are ripping through a seven-game road trip. The Warriors look to move to 6-0 on that trip when they visit the lowly Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. Golden State dominated the Washington Wizards on Sunday after surviving Miami and Atlanta and now turns its sights to the NBA-worst Bucks, who are losers of 10 of their last 12.

The Warriors were tied with the Wizards at the half before opening the third quarter with a 30-5 run and cruising the rest of the way, giving the team its sixth straight road victory and the longest single-season winning streak in franchise history since Dec. 1975. “It puts into perspective the history of this franchise and how far in a short period we’ve been able to turn it around with great moves by ownership, by management, spectacular players that have bought in, and the other thing is sustaining,” coach Mark Jackson said. “It’s a heck of an accomplishment, but like I said there is still a lot of work to be done.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (23-13): Golden State stars like Stephen Curry, David Lee, Andre Iguodala and David Lee have all had big moments during the winning streak while big man Andrew Bogut has been a key at both ends of the floor. The former No. 1 overall pick doesn’t score as much as his more celebrated teammates but can finish when given the opportunity, like when he took an alley-opp off the backboard from Curry and slammed it against the Wizards. “We saw exactly what we’ve been watching: rebounding, defending and being the anchor of our defense,” Jackson said of Bogut. “He made some big plays in the paint, blocking shots, and he was aggressive offensively. He’s been that way. It’s great to see him healthy and whole for the first time in a long time.”

ABOUT THE BUCKS (7-26): Milwaukee traded Bogut to the Warriors during the 2011-12 campaign and is having a hard time keeping its current stable of big men healthy. John Henson (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday’s meeting and Zaza Pachulia is still recovering from a broken foot, leaving Larry Sanders, who missed a chunk of time at the beginning of the season, to battle with Bogut and Lee underneath. The Bucks allowed the Phoenix Suns to pour in 12 3-points in a 116-100 loss on Saturday and will need to do a better job on the perimeter against the Warriors, who rank third in the NBA in 3-point percentage (39.2) behind Curry and Thompson.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Milwaukee has taken three straight in the series by an average of 13 points.

2. Warriors F Draymond Green is day-to-day after leaving Sunday’s game with a sprained ankle.

3. Curry is averaging 10.4 assists during the winning streak and ranks second in the NBA in the category (9.6) behind Los Angeles Clippers PG Chris Paul.

PREDICTION: Warriors 109, Bucks 95