Preview: Warriors at Bucks

The Golden State Warriors have made it through all but one of seven straight road games with their unbeaten streak intact, but just barely. Following a double-overtime victory in Boston that kept alive their remarkable run, the Warriors finish the long voyage against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

Playing without sharpshooter Klay Thompson, who was sidelined with an ankle injury, Golden State survived a season-low 39.3 percent mark from the floor in the 124-119 win at Boston to improve to 24-0. The victory - the third on the trip decided by five points or fewer - gave the Warriors 28 consecutive triumphs dating to last season, the second-longest run in NBA history and five shy of matching the record of 33 set by the 1971-72 Los Angeles Lakers. They could tie that mark on Christmas against Cleveland in a rematch of the NBA Finals. The Bucks return home after losing their ninth straight road game Friday at Toronto.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (24-0): Thompson will likely be a game-time decision once again and his presence on the court would be a big boost, if only to provide some much-needed manpower following Friday’s marathon. Draymond Green (24 points, 11 rebounds) played a career-high 50 minutes, Stephen Curry (38 points, 11 rebounds) was in for 47 and Andre Iguodala appeared in 44. Curry shot 9-of-27 on Friday but still boosted his road scoring average to 34.4 points.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (9-15): Milwaukee has found many ways to lose during a 5-12 swoon, and on Friday it was a lack of support from the bench, which provided 10 total points on 4-of-19 shooting. Michael Carter-Williams, who had played his way back into coach Jason Kidd’s graces with a pair of 20-point performances on a recent three-game homestand, was 1-of-7 from the floor with three turnovers in 27 minutes. Despite the squad’s lack of depth, it has performed very well in the second half of back-to-backs (4-1).

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Golden State is 14-0 on the road.

2. The Warriors are looking to win their fifth straight game against the Bucks for the first time since they took seven meetings in a row from March 11, 1975, to March 20, 1976.

3. The teams cap the two-game season series next Friday at Golden State.

PREDICTION: Warriors 108, Bucks 101