Preview: Warriors at Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks were the first team to defeat Golden State last season while putting an end to the Warriors' season-opening 24-0 start. Milwaukee has dropped four of its last five games but attempts to deliver another stunning victory over Golden State when the Warriors visit Saturday.

The Bucks were drilled 96-73 by the Miami Heat in their last outing so they are once again fighting long odds when it comes to slaying Golden State. That didn't prove to be a problem last season when Milwaukee posted a 108-95 victory to end the Warriors' record-breaking start. Coincidentally, Golden State played at Boston on the first end of a back-to-back last season before the loss in Milwaukee and the same scenario is occurring this season as Golden State recorded a 104-88 victory over the Celtics on Friday for its sixth straight victory. The Warriors have been clicking on offense with an average of 120.2 points during their winning streak.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, CSN Bay Area (Golden State), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (10-2): Shooting guard Klay Thompson scored 28 points on 12-of-21 shooting against Boston to raise his scoring average to 19.3 as he recovers from a slow start. He had a 30-point outing against Phoenix earlier in the week and has five 20-point efforts on the season. Thompson was having trouble getting shots — and issues making them — over the first six games of the season as he adjusted to having newcomer Kevin Durant as a teammate.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (5-6): Third-year forward Jabari Parker was among the players who struggled during Thursday's loss to Miami as he scored a season-low 11 points on 5-of-20 shooting. Parker had issues in the interior with Miami shot-blocker Hassan Whiteside dominating the paint but he also bemoaned the fact that he didn't attempt a single free throw. "He did a really good job of contesting shots, but I go to the basket and I didn't get nothing the whole game," Parker said. "I didn't get any calls. I've just got to build that character, move on to the next play and be positive. It's basketball."

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors have won five of the past six meetings.

2. Golden State's Steve Kerr (176 games) became the fastest coach to reach 150 wins, supplanting Avery Johnson (191).

3. Milwaukee C Greg Monroe scored 28 points in the victory over Golden State last season but he didn't get into the game against Miami and played just seven minutes the previous night against Atlanta.

PREDICTION: Warriors 117, Bucks 98