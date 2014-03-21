Warriors 115, Bucks 110: Stephen Curry had 31 points and 11 assists as Golden State held off visiting Milwaukee.

Klay Thompson finished with 29 points and David Lee added 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Warriors, who moved within 1 1/2 games of the Trail Blazers for fifth in the West. Andrew Bogut added eight points and 12 rebounds in his return after missing the previous game with left ankle inflammation and Jordan Crawford scored 12 off the bench for the Warriors, who played without starting guard Andre Iguodala (knee tendinitis) and backup center Jermaine O’Neal (rest).

Brandon Knight scored 27 points to lead Milwaukee, which lowered its NBA-worst winning percentage to .188. Six others scored in double figures for the Bucks - including four off the bench, led by reserve guard Ramon Sessions with 18.

Golden State led by eight after the first quarter but couldn’t sustain the advantage as the Bucks used an 8-0 run to knot the score at 33 with just under eight minutes left in the first half. Milwaukee erased a 10-point deficit in the third quarter as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Knight made baskets to give the Bucks a one-point lead just past the halfway point of the quarter.

The Warriors surged back ahead by seven points at the start of the fourth but the Bucks weren’t out of comebacks yet, rallying back to within two on a 20-footer by Sessions with just under 8 1/2 minutes remaining in the game. Thompson and Curry took turns scoring five unanswered points to boost the lead back to 104-94 with 3:59 left and Thompson finally put the game away with a 3-pointer with 38 seconds left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Milwaukee G Nate Wolters suffered a fractured left hand during the first half and did not return, putting the rest of his rookie season in jeopardy. …. Bucks F Jeff Adrien received three stitches to close a gash near his left eye but did return. … Warriors F Harrison Barnes, who came in shooting 25.9 percent from 3-point range in March after connecting on 44.8 percent of his 3s in February, missed all five of his attempts from beyond the arc and finished 0-for-7 from the field.